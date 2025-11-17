Jeff Bezos Invest Part of the $6.2 Billion Raised for Project Prometheus – His New AI Company

As of November 17, 2025, Jeff Bezos (Amazon founder and Blue Origin owner) has co-founded and is taking an active operational role in a new AI startup called Project Prometheus. Thisis his first formal CEO-like position since stepping down as Amazon CEO in 2021.

Elon thinks it is a copy cat because they are also working with a focus on physical AI. Physical AI is the main goal of Tesla AI.

Jeff Bezos and Vik Bajaj are both co-founders and co-CEOs. Vik Bajaj is a physicist/chemist with a strong background in moonshot projects. He co-founded Verily (Alphabet’s life sciences company) and worked closely with Sergey Brin at Google X (the Moonshot Factory), and recently led Foresite Labs. This aws an AI-focused incubator under Foresite Capital.

They already have Nearly 100 employees already hired. They have poached top AI researchers from OpenAI, Meta, Google DeepMind, and others.

They are targets AI for the physical economy – applying AI to real-world engineering, science, and manufacturing challenges.

They are working on AI for engineering and manufacturing for computers/hardware, automobiles, and spacecraft/aerospace.

They are simulating the physical world to train AI models (similar to startups like Periodic Labs or Physical Intelligence, in which Bezos has also invested).