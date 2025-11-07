LiveStream in 20 Minutes on Sustainable Abundance- AI, Autonomy and Space Going Next Level. AI in Orbit. Moon Industrialization

I, Brian Wang, will be on a livestream at 10 AM PST talking about sustainable abundance.

Elon Musk and other super technologists are using trillions of dollars to take AI and space to the next level. All of the major technologies are merging together. Robotaxi and reusable Starship have taken a decade but they are emerging in 2026. AI has taken off and now all of these things will merge to drive a near term science fiction future. But what are the business cases and returns that we can expect.

At Tesla Annual Meeting yesterday. Elon Musk doubled down on plans for AI in Space.

He indicated that he needs more chips and energy.

He said Tesla build his own 1 million wafer per month TERAFAB. This will be about 100 million chips per month or 1 billion chips per year. 1 billion chips at 1 kilowatt will need 1 terawatt of power per year when the Fab is fully ramped.

This is where space based AI comes in.

As of November 2025, the worldwide cumulative installed solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity is estimated at approximately 2.85 terawatts (TW). However this is nameplate capacity. It is only generating power 15-25% of the time. BUT make solar that can survive and work in space and now all of that nameplate capacity can work.

This is the Terawatt per year plan that Elon Musk has.

StarCloud’s Nvidia A100 chip launch, Google’s TPU plans for 2027, and Elon’s ambitious 100 GW target by 2030 via SpaceX’s Starship.

Scott Walker Reviews the Teslabot Hand and Arm

Tesla has improved the actuators and tendons design of the hand and arm. There is color coding of the tendons.

Red tendons are the flection.

Blue tendons for abduction.

There is no sheathing. They have to prevent things from breaking from heavy repeated motions.

This shown hand is one that will not be used. It has durability and other problems. Tesla has a new hand design.