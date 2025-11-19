Livestream with Herbert – XAI $25B Saudi Deal and 2030 Space AI Plans

Elon Musk announced a major partnership between his AI company xAI and Saudi Arabia’s state-backed AI firm Humain (backed by the Suadi Public Investment Fund) to build a 500-megawatt (MW) AI data center in the kingdom.

It will use Nvidia GPUs and will be xAI’s largest and first data center project outside the United States.

Full build-out targets 500 MW of power consumption (one of the largest single AI training/inference facilities planned globally).

Phase 1 will start at 50 MW.