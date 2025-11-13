Microsoft Creates a Superintelligence Team

Mustafa Suleyman’s is CEO of Microsoft AI, and the co-founder and former head of applied AI at DeepMind. He thinks of superintelligence from a Humanist superintelligence (HSI) view. He verticalized, human-serving AI at enterprise scale—positions Microsoft. The microsoft superintelligence group is about a year old. The OpenAI agreement had to be modified to permit Microsoft to independently pursue superintelligence. Microsoft still has all of the OpenAI IP and gets regular access to the latest OpenAI models and data. They are blending abundance with containment amid OpenAI decoupling.

All of AI and AI data centers will be turbocharged by orbital data centers delivering 100GW by 2031 and 1TW by 2035. The initial orbital data centers will be Tesla, SpaceX and XAI. However, the other companies like Microsoft will also scale as quickly as possible to hundreds of MW. Probably 1% of the size of Musk until extra launches are available around 2030-2032.

Suleyman envisions superintelligence as transformative—abundant, cheap intelligence for all, advancing civilization like past tech doubled life expectancy. Yet, he urges caution: Bundle capabilities at peril, prioritize control.

In 2025, investments in compute (Nvidia partnerships) and guardrails position Microsoft as HSI leader, distancing from OpenAI while retaining ties.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:01:24 – The Discrepancy in AI Progress

00:01:55 – The Goals of Superintelligence

00:03:59 – The Specificity of Superintelligence

00:07:38 – The Current State of AI Progress

00:11:39 – The Importance of Memory in AI

00:12:28 – The Role of LLMs in Superintelligence

00:13:36 – The Power Constraints in AI

00:15:32 – The Role of Data in AI Development

00:17:05 – The Path Towards Superintelligence

00:24:04 – The Microsoft AI and OpenAI Agreement

00:29:19 – The Economic Viability of Superintelligence

00:31:43 – The Vision of Cheap and Abundant Intelligence

00:34:07 – The Emergence of AI Personalities

00:37:37 – Reflecting on Technology’s Role in Advancing Civilization