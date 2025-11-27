One Identity Safeguard Named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM

Alisa Viejo, CA, USA, November 27th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

Gartner has recognized One Identity as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM).

In a rapidly transforming market, innovation and demonstrated performance continue to shape expectations. The placement as a Visionary reflects what the company observes across its customer and partner ecosystem, highlighting a collective emphasis on simplified security, accelerated adoption and intelligence-driven identity protection.

Definition of the Visionary Classification

According to Gartner, Visionaries are “noted for their innovative approaches to PAM technologies, methodologies, and means of delivery.”

Being named a Visionary validates their strategy – blending AI-driven administration, flexible deployment and customer-first design – as we continue building the next era of privileged access management. They believe the focus on streamlined innovation, automation and value is exactly what modern organizations demand.

Analyst Observations on One Identity Safeguard for PAM

One Identity has seen analyst support for several key strengths across the One Identity Safeguard and Cloud PAM Essentials portfolio:

Product excellence: The products received among the highest scores for privileged session management and PEDM for UNIX/Linux and macOS, confirming the depth and reliability of our core platform.

Praised for ease of use, intuitive UI, deployment simplicity, and management features, backed by responsive, multi-tier support. AI-driven innovation: With Azure AI-powered natural-language search and AI-assisted configuration, we’re helping security teams move faster, respond smarter and simplify at scale.

With Azure AI-powered natural-language search and AI-assisted configuration, we’re helping security teams move faster, respond smarter and simplify at scale. Pricing & value: Although some of the top PAM solutions are seen as costly, One Identity was recognized specifically for below the market average pricing, particularly for SaaS offerings – delivering enterprise-grade security at exceptional value.

These strengths extend beyond functional capabilities and reflect how customer feedback influences development priorities, including usability and affordability.

Visionary recognition also reflects the company’s current trajectory, indicating external validation of a path oriented toward leadership and sustained advancement.

Key Innovations in One Identity Safeguard for Modern PAM

To meet the pace of identity-driven enterprises, PAM continues to transition from static control to adaptive intelligence. The following seven innovations remain central to modern privileged access management and illustrate how One Identity Safeguard supports evolving requirements:

Unified, comprehensive PAM

Enhanced control over privileged access with integrated password vaulting, session recording, and analytics – all within the One Identity Safeguard platform.

Flexible deployment

Expanded support for cloud, on-prem, and hybrid models with scalable, cost-efficient licensing.

Streamlined implementation

Simplified setup through automation tools and cloud-ready configurations that reduce time-to-value.

Improved usability

One Identity Safeguard has a modernized UI, with ease of use, smoother workflows, and in-product help minimizes complexity and training needs.

Consistent, top-notch support

Standardized professional services and strong implementation guidance ensure excellence everywhere.

AI-powered administration and documentation

Contextual in-product guidance and intelligent search deliver faster answers, fewer support tickets and smarter administration.

Continuous optimization

Agile, customer-driven updates in our solutions enhance speed, usability and value across releases.

Outlook for Privileged Access Management

As organizations secure both human and machine identities, the future of PAM demands clarity, automation and intelligence.

One Identity is uniquely positioned to deliver all three – helping customers protect privileged access, simplify operations and accelerate digital transformation with confidence.

The 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management outlines how vision, innovation and customer success continue to influence the evolution of privileged access.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications, and data essential to business. Their Unified Identity Security Platform encompasses a variety of identity access and management tools, including AI-driven security solutions. One Identity brings together the 4 pillars of IAM: Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Active Directory Management (AD Mgmt) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide.

Users can find more information here: https://www.oneidentity.com

