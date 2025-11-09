OpenAI Forecast $100+ Billion in Revenue by 2027

OpenAI has committed to spending $1.15 trillion (updated to $1.4 trillion) on hardware & cloud infrastructure between 2025 & 2035.
OpenAI announced they would hit $100B in 2027 which is earlier than expected. OpenAI expects to have a $20 billion per year revenue run rate at the end of this year (2025).
If OpenAI hits those numbers then the AI revenue would roughly aligned with the AI capex commitments.
The ($1.1 Trillion) spending breaks down across seven major vendors:
Broadcom ($350B),
Oracle ($300B),
Microsoft ($250B),
Nvidia ($100B),
AMD ($90B),
Amazon AWS ($38B), &
CoreWeave ($22B).
Tomasz Tunguz, Venture Capitalist at Theory Ventures, generates a basic spending plan through contract completion.
Estimated annual compute spending grows from $6B in 2025 to $173B in 2029, reaching $295B in 2030. We built a constrained allocation model with the boundary conditions defined in the appendix below, but this is just a guess. The actual growth rates are 124% (2027→2028), 54% (2028→2029), & 70% (2029→2030).
OpenAI projects a 48% gross profit margin in 2025, improving to 70% by 2029.
