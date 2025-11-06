Sacks Says OpenAI is Not Too Big to Fail

David Sacks, AI and Crypto Czar, said there will be no federal bailout for AI. The U.S. has at least 5 major frontier model companies. If one fails, others will take its place.
OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said OpenAI wants the U.S. government to provide a backstop or guarantee for AI financing.
Sam Altman believes that the government is the insurer of last resort for AI financing.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.