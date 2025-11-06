Sacks Says OpenAI is Not Too Big to Fail

David Sacks, AI and Crypto Czar, said there will be no federal bailout for AI. The U.S. has at least 5 major frontier model companies. If one fails, others will take its place.

OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said OpenAI wants the U.S. government to provide a backstop or guarantee for AI financing.

Sam Altman believes that the government is the insurer of last resort for AI financing.