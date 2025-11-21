SpaceX Booster 18 Catastrophic Rupture Anomaly During Proof Testing

SpaceX Booster 18 suffered an anomaly during gas system pressure testing… No propellant was on the vehicle, and engines were not yet installed. The SpaceX teams need time to investigate before they are confident of the cause.

This is not unusual for a first-of-type article. SpaceX has bounced back from worse and iterates extremely quickly. This will have some weeks a maybe months of delays

Booster 18 (B18) was undergoing gas system pressure testing (using inert gases like nitrogen/helium to pressurize tanks and lines). This was preparatory for full structural proof testing and cryogenic propellant loads. No liquid propellant was onboard, and no Raptor engines were installed yet (engines are added later in the process).

The booster suffered a catastrophic failure — the lower section (around the liquid oxygen tank area) crumpled and partially collapsed. Livestream footage showed the structure buckling dramatically, with visible deformation and what appeared to be a rupture/explosion-like event from overpressurization.

B18 is almost certainly a total loss and it will be scrapped. There were no injuries — personnel were at a safe distance, as is standard for high-risk tests. The site was cleared for investigation.

Why This Matters for Starship V3

Booster 18 was the first version 3 booster and includes major upgrades. It has thicker steel in some areas, redesigned downcomer pipes, improved tank commons/domes, and changes for higher reliability/rapid reuse.

V3 boosters will have more payload.

This is a setback of a few weeks to months while SpaceX analyzes root cause. It could be a weld, bulkhead, or pressurization control issue. They will then change the design and fix Booster 19+.