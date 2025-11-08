SpaceX V3 Starship Jan 2026 Launch and 165-170 Falcon 9 Launches in 2025

SpaceX’s VP Launch Kiko Dontchev said at the Economist Space Summit that the first V3 Starship launch could take place as soon as January, 2026. A booster will be rolling out to the pad for tests in days to weeks.
SpaceX VP of Launch, Kiko Dontchev (@TurkeyBeaver), stated Flight 12 of the first V3 Starship could launch as soon as January and that V3 Super Heavy Booster 18 will rollout to Pad 2 for tests in the coming weeks.
SpaceX goal for 2025 is 165–170 Falcon 9 launches (currently at 140).
SpaceX's Kiko Dontchev says at the Economist Space Summit this morning that the company's goal for 2025 is 165–170 Falcon 9 launches (currently at 140).
— Jeff Foust (@jeff_foust) November 5, 2025
With today’s launch, @SpaceX has hit 170 launches on a rolling 365 day clock 🚀😍
This is made possible by a hardcore focus on safety and reliability! https://t.co/XbrZTZHf3I
— Kiko Dontchev (@TurkeyBeaver) November 6, 2025
Super Heavy V3 — Booster B18
Imagery inside the bay shows all major sections of Booster B18 are joined.
Sections for B19 are already staged.
Starship V3 — Starship S39
As of Nov 6, 2025, core sections (minus the empty aft) are now stacked in the High Bay. Roughly two-thirds of the barrel stack is complete.
Installation of the primary methane feedlines through the LOX tank has begun.
They will next mate the lower section of the vehicle.
A large portion of the heat-shield was pre-installed at Starfactory ahead of stacking.
