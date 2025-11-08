SpaceX V3 Starship Jan 2026 Launch and 165-170 Falcon 9 Launches in 2025

SpaceX’s VP Launch Kiko Dontchev said at the Economist Space Summit that the first V3 Starship launch could take place as soon as January, 2026. A booster will be rolling out to the pad for tests in days to weeks.

SpaceX goal for 2025 is 165–170 Falcon 9 launches (currently at 140).

With today’s launch, @SpaceX has hit 170 launches on a rolling 365 day clock 🚀😍 This is made possible by a hardcore focus on safety and reliability! https://t.co/XbrZTZHf3I — Kiko Dontchev (@TurkeyBeaver) November 6, 2025

Super Heavy V3 — Booster B18

Imagery inside the bay shows all major sections of Booster B18 are joined.

Sections for B19 are already staged.

Starship V3 — Starship S39

As of Nov 6, 2025, core sections (minus the empty aft) are now stacked in the High Bay. Roughly two-thirds of the barrel stack is complete.

Installation of the primary methane feedlines through the LOX tank has begun.

They will next mate the lower section of the vehicle.

A large portion of the heat-shield was pre-installed at Starfactory ahead of stacking.