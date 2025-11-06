Tesla Annual Shareholders Meeting 2025

The Tesla Optimus robot is dancing at the Tesla shareholder meeting.

Elon Musk pay package was approved with over 75% in favor.

They are going over the 12 proxy proposals, having last minute voting and then Elon Musk will talk.

This meeting will see the approval of Elon Musk 2025 CEO Pay package. The package will be approved because the 2018 pay package saw over 70% approval twice and now Tesla is in Texas. Texas laws mean Elon Musk and others inside can vote. This is another 15% in favor. There are also 3% in swings from no to yes from Schwab and Vanguard. Vanguard has Investor Choice funds where investors can vote their shares in ETFs.

