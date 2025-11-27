Tesla Austin Robotaxi Doubling Cars in December

Tesla’s Austin Robotaxis will roughly double in December. This falls short of Musk’s earlier statement on the All in podcast of getting to 500 vehicles by year’s end in Austin.

Tesla FSD 14.2 is working very well and can handle no turn on red. It is very smooth and gives relaxing drives.

Tesla FSD 14.3 should be released by Christmas and it will have reasoning. The quality of FSD is clearly getting to the point where safety monitor and safety drivers can safely be removed. This could start happening in December but even if it is January or February once it does then the ramp of Robotaxi, increased FSD sales and increased car sales will happen.