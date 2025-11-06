Tesla Cybercab Starts Production in April 2026

Tesla Cybercab will start production in April 2026 and will start with one car produced every ten seconds.

This could eventually ramp to 2-3 million per year for what would have been a 500k car per year production line.

Theoretically they could reach 5 million cars per year from one production line with a car made every 5 seconds.

Elon Musk pay package was approved.

Expecting February or Mach 2026 for full FSD approval in China.

There are three things needed for billions of humanoid bots. High volume manufacturing, great robot hands and real world AI.

Optimus 4 in 2027.

Optimus 5 in 2028. An annual release cycle.

FSD 14.3 is about when you will be able fall asleep and wake up at your destination.

The Tesla AI 5 chip will have one third of the energy use, similar compute power to a B200. It will be at 10% of the cost.

It will be a great chip for the Tesla AI software stack.

They may have to make a Tesla Terafab because they will need more chips than Samsung and TSMC can make.

BTW: They will need to make the Terafabs on the moon and Mars so that the lower cost manufacturing of chips can happen there for Space Based AI.