Tesla FSD 14.2 is Great and FSD 14.3 Will Complete Readiness for Unsupervised Robotaxi

TESLA FSD v14.2 is the smoothest, least hesitant, most confident version yet — a meaningful step toward unsupervised. It handles emergency vehicles well, hand gestures, it is smooth and does not have braking problems. It is judged good enough for unsupervised geofenced areas. FSD 14.2 is great
The biggest remaining blockers for true door-to-door robotaxi appear to be:
1. Parking precision & close-quarters maneuvering (drive-thru, exact curb pull-up)
2. Longer planning memory / context window (to avoid looping or repeating failed paths)
The core driving quality already looks good enough for geofenced unsupervised operation in many cities. Reviewer says FSD 14.2 is extremely close but not quite there for full end-to-end robotaxi without any safety driver or remote supervision.
Elon replied that FSD 14.3 will deliver the last pieces for full end-to-end robotaxi without any safety driver or remote supervision
FSD 14.2 Upgraded neural-network vision encoder with higher-resolution features
→ Explicitly aimed at better handling of:
Emergency vehicles
Obstacles on the road
Human gestures (flaggers, hand signals, pedestrians)
Everything else in the notes is carried over from v14.1.7.
14.3 is where the last big piece of the puzzle finally lands
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2025
FSD V14.2 First Impressions Drive 🚗
Feels like this is the refinement we have been waiting for in V14.
All of my driving today was very smooth with no brake issues – I drove through HEAVY construction, parking lots, highways, etc and had no issues at all related to braking.
We did run into a problem where the car got stuck trying to leave the parking lot – this is a problem that a larger context window would likely fix.
Chapters
00:00 Release Notes
01:00 Livestream Tonight
01:20 Self-Driving Stats
02:05 Another new V14.2 Feature
02:45 Drive Starts with a small issue?
03:38 Great lane change
04:30 Destination Park
04:50 Leaving Parking Lot
05:30 Cannot trust peoples turn signals
06:30 Great job slowing for yellow
07:45 Standard feels slower than V14.1.7
08:30 Funny destination parking
10:20 Drive Thru Test
12:35 Taking a left turn where it should not
13:40 What do you want to see on the live stream?
14:25 Destination Parking
14:45 I appreciate the signal use by FSD
16:15 Testing Nag
17:05 Great job moving out of collapsing lane
17:40 Destination Parking
18:10 Not fully stopping for stop sign
19:15 Driving slow in construction zone
20:30 Destination Parking
21:00 Disengagement – Stuck in parking lot
23:15 Polite Behaviour by FSD
24:50 GREAT job parking amongst construction
25:45 Amazing job leaving area
26:50 Good job through construction
27:30 Nag more strict at times?
28:25 Hesitation with the wheel
28:35 Terrible park job
30:51 What would you do here?
31:50 Catching up after my birthday
32:50 School Zone
33:50 My new Cybertruck Model
34:15 Great job moving around parked vehicle
35:20 More wheel jerking while parking
35:55 100% Self-Driving
36:10 More wheel hesitancy
36:40 QoL improvements for the Self-Driving Stats
39:00 FSD drives better than me
40:35 V14.2 Profiles feel slower than V14.1.7
41:50 Autonomy is such a hard thing to solve
43:15 My thoughts on V14.2
