Tesla FSD 14.2 is Great and FSD 14.3 Will Complete Readiness for Unsupervised Robotaxi

TESLA FSD v14.2 is the smoothest, least hesitant, most confident version yet — a meaningful step toward unsupervised. It handles emergency vehicles well, hand gestures, it is smooth and does not have braking problems. It is judged good enough for unsupervised geofenced areas. FSD 14.2 is great

The biggest remaining blockers for true door-to-door robotaxi appear to be:

1. Parking precision & close-quarters maneuvering (drive-thru, exact curb pull-up)

2. Longer planning memory / context window (to avoid looping or repeating failed paths)

The core driving quality already looks good enough for geofenced unsupervised operation in many cities. Reviewer says FSD 14.2 is extremely close but not quite there for full end-to-end robotaxi without any safety driver or remote supervision.

Elon replied that FSD 14.3 will deliver the last pieces for full end-to-end robotaxi without any safety driver or remote supervision

FSD 14.2 Upgraded neural-network vision encoder with higher-resolution features

→ Explicitly aimed at better handling of:

Emergency vehicles

Obstacles on the road

Human gestures (flaggers, hand signals, pedestrians)

Everything else in the notes is carried over from v14.1.7.

14.3 is where the last big piece of the puzzle finally lands — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2025

FSD V14.2 First Impressions Drive 🚗

Feels like this is the refinement we have been waiting for in V14.

All of my driving today was very smooth with no brake issues – I drove through HEAVY construction, parking lots, highways, etc and had no issues at all related to braking.

We did run into a problem where the car got stuck trying to leave the parking lot – this is a problem that a larger context window would likely fix.

Chapters

00:00 Release Notes

01:00 Livestream Tonight

01:20 Self-Driving Stats

02:05 Another new V14.2 Feature

02:45 Drive Starts with a small issue?

03:38 Great lane change

04:30 Destination Park

04:50 Leaving Parking Lot

05:30 Cannot trust peoples turn signals

06:30 Great job slowing for yellow

07:45 Standard feels slower than V14.1.7

08:30 Funny destination parking

10:20 Drive Thru Test

12:35 Taking a left turn where it should not

13:40 What do you want to see on the live stream?

14:25 Destination Parking

14:45 I appreciate the signal use by FSD

16:15 Testing Nag

17:05 Great job moving out of collapsing lane

17:40 Destination Parking

18:10 Not fully stopping for stop sign

19:15 Driving slow in construction zone

20:30 Destination Parking

21:00 Disengagement – Stuck in parking lot

23:15 Polite Behaviour by FSD

24:50 GREAT job parking amongst construction

25:45 Amazing job leaving area

26:50 Good job through construction

27:30 Nag more strict at times?

28:25 Hesitation with the wheel

28:35 Terrible park job

30:51 What would you do here?

31:50 Catching up after my birthday

32:50 School Zone

33:50 My new Cybertruck Model

34:15 Great job moving around parked vehicle

35:20 More wheel jerking while parking

35:55 100% Self-Driving

36:10 More wheel hesitancy

36:40 QoL improvements for the Self-Driving Stats

39:00 FSD drives better than me

40:35 V14.2 Profiles feel slower than V14.1.7

41:50 Autonomy is such a hard thing to solve

43:15 My thoughts on V14.2