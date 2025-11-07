Tesla, Google, Nvidia and Starcloud in a AI Space Race. Tesla Future Chips, SpaceX Starship are Key

StarCloud’s Nvidia A100 chip launch, Google’s TPU plans for 2027, and Elon’s ambitious 100 GW target by 2030 via SpaceX’s Starship.

Challenges include chip shortages, high launch costs (needing under $80M per 40 MW payload for viability), and timelines akin to delayed projects like robotaxis.

Starlink’s evolution will be from V2/V3 and AI versions of V3 satellites and V4 scaling to 50-200 kW for 50-200 chips).

NASA’s shift to Jared Isaacman (a SpaceX ally) as administrator to accelerate moon missions.

This will transform the future space industrialization (moon/Mars fabs, mining), energy scales beyond Earth’s nuclear output, and economic booms for Tesla/SpaceX/xAI.

