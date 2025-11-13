Tesla Model Y Outsells Top 16 Other EV Models in Sales Revenue

Tesla Model Y outsells Top 15 other non-tesla EV model in sales revenue.

Tesla is likely the only car company profitably selling EVs.

Tesla sells cars for about $40000 versus $10000-15000 for BYD and other Chinese Car makers.

China BEV sales surpassed 1.1 million per month. Tesla is selling about 150,000 per month on average but had a 220,000 car month in September 2025.

Tesla is still selling the equivalent of 600,000 to 800,000 units of China BEVs in revenue.

This chart includes Plug in Hybrids. BYD has sold about 1.6 million BEV cars and 1.3 million PHEV cars.

Selling at $10-15k for the BEVs means BYD has about 400k Model Y equivalent in sales revenue.

Volkswagen could be in second place globally for BEV sales revenue.

