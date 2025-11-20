Tesla Robotaxi Likely at 200 in Austin and Huge AI News

Tesla Robotaxi app rolled out to all iOS users. People are getting instant access.
Tesla fleet in Austin appears to have scaled from ~50 → ~200 vehicles in Austin cutting wait times from 10–20 min to 3–4 min despite huge demand surge.
~500–600k miles/month now. There have only been 7 minor accidents reported
Texas already effectively unsupervised (safety “monitor” ≠ driver).
Arizona, Florida, Nevada essentially self-certify → very fast expansion possible.
Tesla should start unsupervised FSD by pulling some safety monitor Texas by ~December 10, 2025.
Safety drivers/monitors are trivial to hire. Scaling to thousands of vehicles is not a blocker.
AI Landscape – Extremely bullish
xAI Grok 4.1 briefly #1, then Google Gemini 3 took #1. But XAI and Google are both far ahead.
Scaling laws still hold → more compute = better models → Nvidia wins big.
Nvidia crushed earnings again (+20% QoQ guidance). Blackwell 300 ramp is now smooth, Rubin coming 2026.
Gavin Baker sahs Google & xAI are pulling ahead. OpenAI slipping to #3.
Frontier AI leaders are Google, xAI, OpenAI, Anthropic.
Grok 5 coming Jan 2026 (6T params, big leap). Grok 6 later in 2026 even bigger.
Space-Based AI Data Centers
Elon said 5 years until space data centers are cheaper than terrestrial.
Starlink V2 satellites already have radiation-tolerant chips.
Future versions will have massive compute.
Version 3 already approved for 50k.
This will scale to 500k specialized AI compute satellites by ~2030
This will be 50–100 GW of off-planet solar-powered AI compute.
