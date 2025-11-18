Tesla Robotaxi Service Access to All Apple iOS users

Tesla Robotaxi service access has officially gone wide to all Apple iOS users.
@Tesla has opened access today to BOTH its ride-hailing service in the Bay Area and its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. People who just downloaded the app tell me they got immediate access to the service.
BREAKING: Tesla Robotaxi service access has officially gone wide to iOS users.@Tesla has opened access today to BOTH its ride-hailing service in the Bay Area and its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. People who just downloaded the app tell me they got immediate access to the… pic.twitter.com/QHDdPNEe06
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 18, 2025
