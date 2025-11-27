Tesla Robotaxi Tracker Shows 29 in Austin

There is a Tesla Robotaxi Tracker that shows 29 cars in Austin and 97 in the SF Bay Area. This is bases upon spotting robotaxi with unique license plates. This project is an independent, community-built tool and is not affiliated with, authorized by, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Tesla.
