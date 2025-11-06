Tesla Shareholder Meeting Vote LOCKED: 80%+ YES Will Unleash Robotaxi, TESLA to $2,000+ by 2027

Deep dive into the near-certain approval of Elon Musk’s Trillion dollar 2025 CEO pay package. Predicting an 80%+ yes vote driven by 18-20% swings from prior votes.

Norway’s sovereign fund opposing despite its $10K-per-citizen windfall from Tesla’s future growth.

After todays vote the robotaxi ramp.

How much will robotaxi ramp drive Tesla profits andshares with conservative assumptions ? Analysts like Dan Ives back this with $600-$900 targets and a $3T bull case.

TSLA hitting $500 by Nov 12 (post-vote rally) and $2,000 by end-2026.

Tesla’s execution on robotaxis/Optimus could 13X the stock in 5-8 years. Rewards from Elon’s impossible milestones.