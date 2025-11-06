Tesla Shareholder Meeting Vote LOCKED: 80%+ YES Will Unleash Robotaxi, TESLA to $2,000+ by 2027

Deep dive into the near-certain approval of Elon Musk’s Trillion dollar 2025 CEO pay package. Predicting an 80%+ yes vote driven by 18-20% swings from prior votes.

Norway’s sovereign fund opposing despite its $10K-per-citizen windfall from Tesla’s future growth.

After todays vote the robotaxi ramp.

How much will robotaxi ramp drive Tesla profits andshares with conservative assumptions ? Analysts like Dan Ives back this with $600-$900 targets and a $3T bull case.

TSLA hitting $500 by Nov 12 (post-vote rally) and $2,000 by end-2026.

Tesla’s execution on robotaxis/Optimus could 13X the stock in 5-8 years. Rewards from Elon’s impossible milestones.

    • Getting perfected Teslabots and humanoid robots will be hard but they can be useful and safe for many valuable niches. I think millions can be sold based upon AI5 chip versions in 2027 that are able to make $1000-2000/month for distributed AI compute. The first 100,000 to 1 million used in Tesla factories will pay for themselves if they can help double production. Tesla is able to adjust the factory with new unboxed process where they adapt what is done so that the bots work. Just like how Costco operates its warehouse around forklift processes and pallets.

