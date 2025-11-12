ThreatBook Peer-Recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response — for the Third Consecutive Year

Singapore, Singapore, November 13th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

Recognition we believe underscores global customer trust and proven product excellence for security teams evaluating NDR solutions

ThreatBook, a global leader in threat intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions, today announced that for its Threat Detection Platform (TDP), it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response (NDR).

This marks the third consecutive year that ThreatBook has received this distinction, which we believe underscores consistent customer satisfaction, product innovation, and operational excellence.

According to Gartner: “‘Voice of the Customer’ is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service, who not only rate the offering, but also provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision.”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized again as a Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for NDR,” said Mr. Feng XUE, Chief Executive Officer of ThreatBook. “Our mission is to empower security teams with visibility and precision, especially in the Asia-Pacific region where attacks are becoming more sophisticated and targeted. We believe, this recognition reflects our customers’ trust in ThreatBook TDP’s ability to deliver real detection accuracy and operational resilience.”

Recognition Driven by Real-World Customer Feedback

To be included in the report, vendors must meet stringent inclusion criteria and are positioned within four quadrants based on user interest, product experience, and overall satisfaction — covering areas such as product capabilities, support, and delivery.

According to the research: “in the network detection and response market, Gartner Peer Insights published 1,263 reviews and ratings during the consideration period,” with 11 vendors ultimately meeting the inclusion standards. ThreatBook is among the few vendors recognized as a Strong Performer for three consecutive years. ThreatBook was among the few vendors to meet the full inclusion criteria and achieved 100% of customers willing to recommend ThreatBook TDP, based on 43 overall verified reviews submitted as of Aug 2025.

Enterprise users from finance, manufacturing, energy, services, and retail sectors across Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East, and Europe contributed feedback that rated ThreatBook TDP highly in overall product experience, detection precision, and operational efficiency.

TDP: Industry Leading Intelligence-Driven Detection and Response

As the market leader in China’s threat intelligence sector (iResearch, 2024 China Threat Intelligence Industry Development Report), ThreatBook integrates high-fidelity threat intelligence into its detection and response solutions.

ThreatBook TDP is a full-traffic, intelligence-driven NDR platform designed to provide visibility, context, and actionability at scale.

Key strengths include:

l High-Precision Detection – Built on ThreatBook’s proprietary global and APAC threat intelligence, TDP achieves industry-leading detection accuracy for targeted and advanced attacks.

l Operational Readiness – Automatically maps enterprise attack surfaces and reconstructs attack chains from an adversarial perspective for proactive defense.

l Closed-Loop Response – Integrates with a broad ecosystem of security tools, supporting automated blocking and orchestration with 99% effectiveness.

l User-Focused Experience – Offers an intuitive interface and multi-dimensional analytics to enhance SOC efficiency and decision-making.

Proven Across Industries and Regions

Today, ThreatBook TDP is deployed in thousands of leading enterprises across critical industries including finance, energy, power, internet, and smart manufacturing.

It has become a core detection and response system for enterprise and government SOCs, helping them achieve visibility, precision, and proactive defense in dynamic threat environments.

Full review:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response, 30 October 2025

About ThreatBook

ThreatBook is a global cybersecurity company specializing in advanced threat intelligence, detection, and response. Founded in 2015, ThreatBook equips enterprises, governments, and service providers with the clarity and context needed to defend against evolving digital risks.

By combining artificial intelligence with deep threat intelligence, ThreatBook delivers real-time visibility, hyper-accurate detections, and early-warning insights against nation-state actors, cybercriminal groups, and emerging attack campaigns. With unique vantage points from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond, ThreatBook provides intelligence coverage that bridges Eastern and Western threat landscapes, offering an unmatched perspective for global defenders.

ThreatBook: Act with Intelligence that Matters. To learn more, visit www.threatbook.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

