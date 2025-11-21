Timeline to the World Changing

Tesla FSD 14.2 release is hugely important. It is critical to show that FSD improvement to unsupervised is on track and unsupervised robotaxi at scale will happen.

Tesla started a limited rollout of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) version 14.2 via software update 2025.38.9.5 to Hardware 4 vehicles like Model Y, Model X, and Cybertruck.

Key upgrades

* sharper detection of emergency vehicles and obstacles, customizable parking preferences, real-time neural routing for detours, and better handling of road debris, school buses, and system faults.

* Owners report smoother rides, reduced brake twitching, and strong performance in tough conditions, with a new stats tracker showing autonomous miles driven.

Tesla @robotaxi is coming to these twelve cities (ten more than San Francisco and Austin).

Arizona

• Tempe (Phoenix metro)

California

• Marina Del Rey (L.A. metro)

• San Francisco

Florida

• Miami

• Orlando

• Tampa

Illinois

• Chicago

Massachusetts

• Peabody (Greater Boston)

Nevada

• Henderson (Las Vegas Boston)

Texas

• Houston

• Farmer’s Branch (Dallas metro)

• Austin

Let's take a minute to appreciate what's happening. Tesla is currently hiring AI Safety Operators (aka vehicle operators) in a dozen U.S. cities to collect, analyze, and report data from each drive. In Austin, the longest-running city, Tesla is preparing to remove AI Safety… — Tesla Yoda (@teslayoda) November 20, 2025