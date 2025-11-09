TRILLION $ Opportunity : Will TESLA Get More AI in Space Profits than SPACEX?

Almost all of the World’s AI Data Centers will be built in space from 2035 onwards.

We already have a medium nuclear reactors (200 MW) worth of energy in Space.

This will scale to 3-5 large nuclear reactors worth of power by 2029.

Almost all of this power has already and will in future be put up by SpaceX.

Tesla, SpaceX and XAI will work together to put 100 Gigawatts of AI in space from 2030-2033. This could take $1 to 2 trillion. This will increase to trillions per year from 2034 onwards.

Why will Tesla or SpaceX get most of this?