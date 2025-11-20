Waymo Racing to New Cities Before Tesla Robotaxi Tsunami

Waymo announced plans to expand Minneapolis, Tampa, and New Orleans.

Here is a of Waymo expansion in 2026 and 2027.

Waymo is in 5 cities now and will be in 10 in a few months and 15 by the end of 2026 and about 20 by 2027. Waymo goes into new cities with about 100 cars and they have 2500 right now. Waymo will have 4000 to 5000 cars at the end of 2026.

This would be about 1 day of production from Tesla Model Y line.