WORLDCHANGING Space Energy Supercharges AI ! What it means for Nvidia, Tesla and Other AI Companies

Even experts do not know the shocking changes and huge impacts on AI stocks of Space based solar energy.

The amount of energy and the speed with which it can be added is surprising.

Understanding this is key to understand the future of the world economy and for what happens to AI and Technology stocks.

4200 Terawatt HOURS is all of the electric power of the US. Need to remember the hours. 8760 hours in a year 120 Terawatt hours is now being added (3% and not 1% ) versus 40 terawatt hours added each year in the USA. Ten 100 watt bulbs left on for an entire year is 8760 kilowatt HOURS.

Being able to add 100 Gigawatts per year in space is more than all electricity added in the world and would be 860 TWh per year.

Doubling 120 TWh/year would take 15 Gigawatts per year of solar in space.