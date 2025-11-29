Even experts do not know the shocking changes and huge impacts on AI stocks of Space based solar energy.
The amount of energy and the speed with which it can be added is surprising.
Understanding this is key to understand the future of the world economy and for what happens to AI and Technology stocks.
4200 Terawatt HOURS is all of the electric power of the US. Need to remember the hours. 8760 hours in a year 120 Terawatt hours is now being added (3% and not 1% ) versus 40 terawatt hours added each year in the USA. Ten 100 watt bulbs left on for an entire year is 8760 kilowatt HOURS.
Being able to add 100 Gigawatts per year in space is more than all electricity added in the world and would be 860 TWh per year.
Doubling 120 TWh/year would take 15 Gigawatts per year of solar in space.
WORLDCHANGING Space Energy Supercharges AI ! What it means for Nvidia, Tesla and Other AI Companies
It does seem like something new that can soak up Starship launch capacity profitably. Energy consumption for AI is fungible. If it’s not in Space it will compete for resources on Earth. Rather than trying to beam power to Earth with all the losses and inefficiencies entailed, 24/7/365 Solar electricity can be consumed in Space by AI clusters that communicate by laser with Starlink.
When Musk posted on X about being able to finely regulate the amount of sunlight that reaches Earth and thereby control warming or cooling of Global climate, it seems like a reaction to this, that this would be a more or less free secondary capacity of building a lot of Solar powered AI clusters in Space. They would already be paid for and could adjust how they blocked sunlight to earth at no extra cost.