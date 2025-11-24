XAI Grok 4.1 and Grok 4.2 Could Pass Google Gemini 3 Pro on the AI Leaderboard

XAI continues to apply updates and fixes to Grok 4.1.

Google Gemini 3 Pro is slowly slipping on the realtime ratings on lmarena for text. It is down from the low 1505-1510 level to 1495.

Grok 4.1 thinking is holding at 1481. It is only a 1% or 14 point ELO gap.

XAI Grok 4.1 thinking gets more reinforcement learning training.

There is reportedly an XAI Grok 4.2 that could be released in December, 2025.

