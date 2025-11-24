XAI Grok 4.1 and Grok 4.2 Could Pass Google Gemini 3 Pro on the AI Leaderboard

XAI continues to apply updates and fixes to Grok 4.1.

Google Gemini 3 Pro is slowly slipping on the realtime ratings on lmarena for text. It is down from the low 1505-1510 level to 1495.

Grok 4.1 thinking is holding at 1481. It is only a 1% or 14 point ELO gap.

XAI Grok 4.1 thinking gets more reinforcement learning training.

There is reportedly an XAI Grok 4.2 that could be released in December, 2025.

Many updates and fixes have been applied to Grok 4.1 and many more to come! Going forward, Grok 4.1 will spend more compute time thinking about your question to improve accuracy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2025

The Grok 4.20 upgrade, which is a major improvement, might be ready by Christmas https://t.co/wpNYRvJMSm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2025