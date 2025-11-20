XAI Released Grok 4.1 Fast to Top Agentic Leaderboard, Grok 4.2 by Xmas, Grok 5 Q1 2026

XAI just released Grok 4.1 Fast. It is fast model that is leading AI agent ranking. It has real-time X data, web browsing, and code tools.

Elon Musk says Grok 4.20 should release by Xmas. It will upgrade top benchmarks where Grok 4.1 Fast scored perfectly in agentic tool use and beat rivals like GPT-5 in speed and cost. Users are already raving about Grok 4.1 Fast with one building a full ASCII Mario game in minutes, as xAI pushes rapid improvements in reliable, long-context AI.

XAI Grok 5 launches Q1 2026 with 6T parameters (2x Grok 4). Real-time video understanding, superior reasoning & tools. xAI is scaling fast via GPU clusters + live X data.

Claim that Grok-4.1 is god-tier for C programming. Tetsuo built an ASCII Mario CLI game with pad-based double-buffering, multi-layer rendering, and procedural generation in about 15 minutes.

Lots of compute to run emacs and an ASCII game >:D

Grok-4.1 is god-tier for C programming. I built an ASCII Mario CLI game with pad-based double-buffering, multi-layer rendering, and procedural generation in about 15 minutes! Lots of compute to run emacs and an ASCII game >:D Building a molecular dynamics sim next. pic.twitter.com/QTzrnSa9Tx — TΞTSUØ (@tetsuoai) November 20, 2025

The Grok 4.20 upgrade, which is a major improvement, might be ready by Christmas https://t.co/wpNYRvJMSm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2025

Elon Musk is building the world’s largest AI supercomputer, powered by over one million GPUs pic.twitter.com/2Em5dSZofo — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) November 19, 2025