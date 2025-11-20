XAI Released Grok 4.1 Fast to Top Agentic Leaderboard, Grok 4.2 by Xmas, Grok 5 Q1 2026

XAI just released Grok 4.1 Fast. It is fast model that is leading AI agent ranking. It has real-time X data, web browsing, and code tools.

Elon Musk says Grok 4.20 should release by Xmas. It will upgrade top benchmarks where Grok 4.1 Fast scored perfectly in agentic tool use and beat rivals like GPT-5 in speed and cost. Users are already raving about Grok 4.1 Fast with one building a full ASCII Mario game in minutes, as xAI pushes rapid improvements in reliable, long-context AI.

XAI Grok 5 launches Q1 2026 with 6T parameters (2x Grok 4). Real-time video understanding, superior reasoning & tools. xAI is scaling fast via GPU clusters + live X data.

Claim that Grok-4.1 is god-tier for C programming. Tetsuo built an ASCII Mario CLI game with pad-based double-buffering, multi-layer rendering, and procedural generation in about 15 minutes.

Lots of compute to run emacs and an ASCII game >:D

  1. I will be testing this claim later tonight. Frankly Grok 4 fast and Grok 4 code were a big disappointment with tool use in my fav IDE (Zed). I primarily use Deepseek reasoner API (directly from deepseek.com) as, despite what the graph indicates, it’s very good for tool-use for coding – perhaps that chart is for a deepseek clone. I also use Anthropic’s Claude 4, which is a little better than deepseek, but is much more costly to use.

    Grok 4.1 fast could be revolutionary if it can really use tools for coding as well as this claim indicates, because it’s cheap and has a huge context window – but I am skeptical. Will update here later.

