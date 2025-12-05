Criminal IP to Host Webinar: Beyond CVEs – From Visibility to Action with ASM

Torrance, California, USA, December 5th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

Criminal IP will host a live webinar on December 16 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), focusing on the shift in cyberattack strategies. The session will examine how an increasing number of incidents now originate from exposed digital assets, rather than from known software vulnerabilities.

As organizations rapidly adopt cloud platforms and distributed architectures, previously unknown or unmanaged assets such as forgotten cloud instances, exposed APIs, misconfigured storage, and publicly accessible services have become real-world attack entry points. This session will showcase how Criminal IP ASM, an AI-powered and Threat Intelligence-driven Attack Surface Management platform, enables security teams to gain visibility, detect risks earlier, and take actionable steps before incidents escalate.

Users can Register now for the free webinar on December 16 (11:00 AM PT)

Key Takeaways:

• Why CVEs Are No Longer Enough: Understanding why traditional vulnerability-based security approaches are insufficient against modern exposure-driven attacks.

• What Real Cloud Exposure Looks Like: Seeing how misconfigurations, forgotten assets, and publicly accessible services create real attack entry points.

• How Attackers Interpret Exposed Assets: Learning how adversaries evaluate exposed services, identify weak points, and map attack paths.

• Real-World ASM Exposure Cases: Exploring case studies showing how Attack Surface Management uncovers risks and prevents incidents.

This webinar is designed for IT professionals, security managers, and decision-makers looking to advance their cybersecurity strategies and stay ahead in today’s rapidly changing threat landscape.

Register today to gain practical insights on how ASM helps users identify hidden attack paths, reduce exposure, and operationalize security actions across every corner of the digital environment.

About Criminal IP

Criminal IP is the flagship cyber threat intelligence platform developed by AI SPERA. The platform is used in more than 150 countries and provides comprehensive threat visibility through enterprise security solutions such as Criminal IP ASM and Criminal IP FDS.

Criminal IP continues to strengthen its global ecosystem through strategic partnerships with Cisco, VirusTotal and Quad9. The platform’s threat data is also available through major US data warehouse marketplaces including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Snowflake. This expansion improves global access to high quality threat intelligence from Criminal IP.

Contact

Michael Sena

AI SPERA

[email protected]

