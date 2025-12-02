Cyber Startup Frenetik Launches with Patented Deception Technology That Bets Against the AI Arms Race

Bethesda, USA / Maryland, December 2nd, 2025, CyberNewsWire

While most cybersecurity companies pour resources into AI models, massive compute, hoovering up all the data, and enhanced analytics to detect and prevent threats, Frenetik, a Maryland cyber startup, is betting on something simpler: making sure attackers don’t know what defenders know.

The company emerged today with a fundamentally different approach using novel cyber deception and a newly issued U.S. patent to back it.

“The industry has turned cybersecurity into a compute and analysis war,” said founder Hans Ismirnioglou. “Bigger models, more data, faster analysis. But you can’t out-compute or out-analyze an adversary forever. We’re not trying to. We’re exploiting information asymmetry.”

Traditional deception tools deploy fake systems, wait for attackers to find them, and hope they interact. Frenetik’s patented “Deception In-Use” technology (U.S. Patent 12,463,981 – “Systems and Methods for Counter-Reconnaissance in Cloud Infrastructure to Disrupt Adversarial Targeting”) takes a different path: it continuously rotates actually used identities and resources across Microsoft Entra (M365), AWS, Google Cloud, and on-premises environments. The critical details of who changed, what changed, when, where, and how travel through out-of-band channels accessible only to trusted parties.

Defenders stay informed. Attackers work from stale intelligence. “Adversaries, especially AI-driven ones, build models based on reconnaissance. They assume the environment they mapped earlier is the environment they’ll exploit today,” Ismirnioglou explained. “We break that assumption without needing a bigger GPU cluster by simply depriving them of easily discoverable information.”

Users can think of it as musical chairs for hackers: by the time they figure out where to sit, everything has moved—and only defenders know which chairs are real and which have become traps.

The technology transforms existing deception tools from passive traps into active ones. When Frenetik rotates real resources, attackers following stale intelligence get funneled straight into honeypots and decoys, supercharging interaction rates with classic deception elements that previously only hoped to look real. Unlike solutions requiring extensive tuning or analyst oversight, Frenetik works because attackers simply lack the information needed to know the difference.

“I want the adversary to have to continuously put a dedicated body onto every target they go after – no more free lunches or easy days for America’s adversaries,” says Ismirnioglou.

About Frenetik

Frenetik, a Maryland-based cybersecurity startup, just emerged from stealth with a new approach: instead of flooding defenders with more data, it starves attackers of the information they need to move. Focused on measurable security outcomes, and pricing transparency, Frenetik is built to tip the balance of power by denying adversaries trustworthy insight into targeted environments. Frenetik offers a free community version at www.frenetik.us.

