INE Earns G2 Winter 2026 Badges Across Global Markets

Cary, North Carolina, USA, December 4th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

Cybersecurity and IT training platform maintains Leader and Momentum Leader positions while expanding regional excellence

INE has been recognized with seven G2 Winter 2026 badges, underscoring its continued leadership in online course delivery, technical skills development, and cybersecurity education. This season’s awards include Leader status in the Online Course Providers Grid Report, Momentum Leader recognition in two major training categories, and regional leadership across Europe, Asia, Asia Pacific, and India.

“The Winter G2 awards reflect how organizations across the globe rely on INE to strengthen IT and cybersecurity resilience and develop advanced technical skills,” said Lindsey Rinehart, CEO of INE. “Our sustained leadership across diverse geographies and training categories highlights the scalability and impact of our platform for learners at every level.”

INE’s G2 Winter 2026 Report distinctions include:

Leader, Grid Report for Online Course Providers

Momentum Leader, Momentum Grid Report for Online Course Providers

Momentum Leader, Momentum Grid Report for Technical Skills Development

Regional Leader, Europe Regional Grid Report for Online Course Providers

Regional Leader, Asia Regional Grid Report for Online Course Providers

Regional Leader, Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Online Course Providers

High Performer, India Regional Grid Report for Online Course Providers

Market Position Analysis

G2 rankings are based on verified user reviews and performance indicators across platform satisfaction and market presence. As one of the most trusted review sources globally, G2’s recognition highlights the consistent reliability and value of INE’s training programs.

This Winter’s performance reinforces INE’s strengths across three major dimensions:

Market Consistency : Leadership across both global and regional grids demonstrates INE’s stability and dependability for organizations seeking long-term training solutions.

: Leadership across both global and regional grids demonstrates INE’s stability and dependability for organizations seeking long-term training solutions. Geographic Reach: Regional Leader positions in Europe, Asia, and the Asia Pacific emphasize INE’s global scalability and effectiveness in delivering high-quality training across diverse markets.

Regional Leader positions in Europe, Asia, and the Asia Pacific emphasize INE’s global scalability and effectiveness in delivering high-quality training across diverse markets. Technical Strength: Momentum Leader recognition in Technical Skills Development highlights the platform’s ability to evolve with rapidly advancing cybersecurity and IT domains, supporting skill growth in areas such as threat analysis, cloud security, network defense, and hands-on cyber operations.

Training Depth and Quality

Recent G2 reviews emphasize INE’s commitment to delivering practical, real-world training experiences. One verified reviewer shared that INE’s courses are generally designed in such a way that the knowledge acquired can be directly applied in a professional setting.

Another IT professional noted that INE provides the best cybersecurity content with lab setup, and that INE certificates, such as eJPT and eWPTX, have good value in the cybersecurity industry as they are known and valued by technical HR recruiters.

“These G2 badges validate our mission to deliver world-class cybersecurity and technical training that keeps pace with evolving technologies and threats,” said Rinehart. “We’re proud to equip both individuals and enterprises with the skills required to build highly effective IT and security teams.”

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Contact

Chief Marketing Officer

Kim Lucht

INE

[email protected]

