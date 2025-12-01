Kevin Lancaster Joins the usecure Board to Accelerate North American Channel Growth

Claymont, Delaware, December 1st, 2025, CyberNewsWire

Lancaster’s arrival brings significant North American channel experience and expertise, supporting usecure’s ambition to cement its position as the market-leading human risk management solution for MSPs.

usecure today announced the appointment of Kevin Lancaster as a Non-Executive Director. Kevin joins usecure with a wealth of experience in the North American channel and a strong background in human risk management and security awareness. He founded ID Agent, which was later acquired by Kaseya, and has led the Channel Program as CEO, building one of the most established channel communities in the market.

Kevin will work with the board and executive team to support usecure’s continued expansion in the North American channel and help advance the company’s goal of becoming the number one human risk management solution for managed service providers.

Kevin’s appointment comes at a time of rapid momentum for usecure. The company protects half a million end users around the world and works with a broad partner ecosystem, including more than 1,800 MSP partners. In North America, usecure’s growth is supported by leading distribution partners, including Pax8, Contronex, and Sherweb. These partnerships enable MSPs across the region to access and deploy human risk management services through their preferred marketplaces and distributors.

“Kevin is an outstanding addition to usecure’s board,” said Charles Preston, Founder and CEO of usecure. “He brings hands-on channel leadership, deep knowledge of security awareness and human risk management, and a track record of scaling channel-first product and community businesses. Kevin will be instrumental in helping us accelerate the growth we are already seeing in the channel and expand our footprint in North America.”

Kevin Lancaster commented on the appointment, saying he is excited to join usecure’s board and support the company’s ambitions. “usecure is at a pivotal moment in the evolution of Human Risk Management, and I am thrilled to help accelerate its mission. The team has built something genuinely innovative, and I am looking forward to guiding usecure through its next phase of growth,” said Lancaster.

usecure’s recent industry recognition reflects this momentum. The company was named a finalist in CRN’s ‘Security Vendor of the Year’ and ‘Rising Star’ categories, earning praise from judges in the ‘Security Vendor of the Year’ category. These accolades highlight the company’s commitment to delivering partner-led innovation and measurable human risk reduction for MSPs and their customers.

About Kevin Lancaster

Kevin Lancaster is a leading channel expert and tech entrepreneur, best known as the founder of ID Agent, acquired by Kaseya, and as the CEO of Channel Program and BetterTracker. He has built and led channel programs that have driven billions in revenue, scaling cybersecurity and SaaS businesses across the MSP ecosystem. Kevin is widely respected for his deep expertise in cybersecurity innovation and building channel-first communities that accelerate partner success.

About usecure

usecure provides human risk management solutions built for the channel. The platform combines automated phishing simulations, bite-sized training, dark web monitoring, and compliance features to help MSPs and internal IT teams reduce human cyber risk through behaviour change and data-driven insights. Today, usecure supports hundreds of thousands of end users and more than 1,800 MSP partners globally and has been recognised by industry awards and peer reviews for its partner-focused approach and impact on reducing human risk.

