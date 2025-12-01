Sonesta International Hotels Implements Industry-Leading Cloud Security Through AccuKnox Collaboration

Menlo Park, USA, December 2nd, 2025, CyberNewsWire

Travel and hospitality industry leader Sonesta International Hotels partners with AccuKnox to deploy Zero Trust Integrated Application and Cloud Security [ASPM and CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform)] for Microsoft Azure.

AccuKnox, Inc., announced that Sonesta International Hotels has partnered with AccuKnox to deploy Zero Trust CNAPP.

Gartner Group, in its 2024 findings, reported that security leaders should:

Adopt CNAPP offerings to safeguard cloud-native applications and counter the growing attack surface. These solutions protect against threats in the runtime environment, mitigate misconfigurations in cloud infrastructure, and streamline security integration and collaboration throughout the overall development experience.

Leverage CNAPP to strengthen defenses against network attacks, compute, storage, identities, permissions, APIs, and the software supply chain, thereby mitigating potential risks and safeguarding critical assets.

Prioritize solutions that cater to the increasing operational responsibilities of developers and cloud architects

Furthermore, Gartner opined that enterprises that do not employ a unified CNAPP will lack extensive visibility into the cloud attack surface and consequently fail to achieve their desired zero-trust goals.

In its 2024 report on Vulnerability Management, Gartner advised organizations to implement an RVBM (Risk-based Vulnerability Management) and conduct CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management) to achieve actionability, risk control, security integration, and prioritization.

Sonesta Security Engineering and Cloud Platform DevOps leaders were focused on implementing an integrated application security and cloud security platform with the following goals/objectives:

Multi-Cloud misconfigurations with a focus on reducing Alert Deluge

Compliance conformance against CIS, SOC2 Type II, NIST, MITRE, PCI across Multi-Cloud Infrastructure

DevSecOps with SAST, DAST & IaC security integrations with Azure DevOps

Automation of the Findings & Ticketing Lifecycle

Sonesta conducted an extensive POC (Proof of Concept) with multiple vendors and selected AccuKnox for the following reasons:

Multi-cloud misconfiguration detection

Special focus on toxic combinations.

Continuous Compliance visibility against cloud in CIS, SOC2 Type II, NIST, MITRE, PCI across Multi-Cloud Infrastructure

Consolidated view of the DevSecOps with SAST, DAST & IaC security integrations with Azure DevOps pipeline

45% reduction in the Engineering efforts due to the Automation of Findings & Ticketing Lifecycle

Supporting Quotes

“We are thrilled that an industry leader like Sonesta chose us for their integrated Zero Trust ASPM/CNAPP platform. Their vision and strategy are very well aligned with ours, and we look forward to a great partnership”,

Nat Natraj, co-founder and CEO, AccuKnox.

“We conducted an extensive evaluation of best-in-class vendors in the industry and selected AccuKnox based on their comprehensive features, ease of deployment, ease of use, 3rd party integrations, and real-time security to prevent advanced zero-day attacks. Their strong roadmap offerings in API Security, AI/LLM Security made AccuKnox the best choice for an integrated AppSec/CloudSec platform”

David Billeter, Cybersecurity Leader, Sonesta International Hotels.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures public clouds, private clouds, edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading security investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security.

About Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company in the U.S., according to Smith Travel Research (STR), with approximately 1,100 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 13 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages, and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Classico Collection by Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises; MOD Collection by Sonesta, Sonesta Select Hotels; Sonesta Essential Hotels, Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites, Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites by Sonesta; Signature Inn by Sonesta; Americas Best Value Inn by Sonesta; and Canada’s Best Value Inn by Sonesta.

Contact

Syed Hadi

AccuKnox

[email protected]

