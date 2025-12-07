SpaceX is reportedly buying back investor and employee shares at an $800B valuation. This is double from the $400B valuation just 5 months ago.
The key successes are rapid progress toward full Starship reusability and fast growing Starlink revenue and profits.
SpaceX acquired massive mid-band spectrum (8-lane highway vs T-Mobile’s 2-lane) → Direct-to-Cell is now live and will scale fast.
Space-based AI data centers are now seen as the inevitable industry and the solution to the global power crunch. 2000 GW+ is needed by 2040. The world only has about the equivalent of 3400 GW and the US has 460 GW and China has 1100 GW. Those are adjusted 100% on power plants.
It is not just SpaceX Google published a 19-page SunCatcher paper which revealed work they did to prove modern AI chips and memory and servers can survive space radiation with manageable error rates for AI inference in orbit.
SpaceX will be the only company that can launch payload at ~1/100th today’s cost once Starship is online → total monopoly on delivering orbital compute + power.
In 2030-2033 there will be millions of AI-optimized satellites, space solar factories producing 100+ GW/year.
Starlink alone was already on path to be the most valuable company ever. Adding orbital AI inference + power makes it effectively infinite.
SpaceX IPO now being discussed seriously for late 2026, possibly at $1–2T+.
There are Tesla tie-ins, AI5 chip taped out, Optimus gets it summer 2026. Tesla building multiple internal fabs + likely massive space-solar gigafactories.
xAI’s Grok 4.2 just crushed an AI stock-trading competition (up 10-40% in 2 weeks in 4 different parallel tests. Other AIs lost money or made a lot less.
2 thoughts on “SpaceX $800 Valuation and 2026 IPO to Fund AI Data Centers in Space”
“There has been a lot of press claiming SpaceX is raising money at $800B, which is not accurate,” Musk said in a post Saturday on his social media platform X. “SpaceX has been cash flow positive for many years and does periodic stock buybacks twice a year to provide liquidity for employees and investors,” he said.“ From Bloomberg.
This is a puzzling non-denial because he’s not saying they aren’t valuing the stock at $800B in the current liquidity round, just that they aren’t raising Capital in it because they are profitable and don’t need to.
Yes, well reasoned commentary.
IMHO, the the key to this rapidly expanding “modern world” is fresh blood at the top. Jared Isaacman is a progressive leader with the proven experience to lead NASA into this “new world of endeavor”. This will be the “litmus test”, whether America can appoint fresh leadership into critical areas or whether it is time to collapse and let others lead mankind into the future….. What a great time to be alive! 🙂