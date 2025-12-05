SpaceX Double in Value and IPO in Late 2026

I have written here about Echostar and SpaceX. My last patreon article said that Echostar is the best way to invest in SpaceX before SpaceX is public.
Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX will raise at double its prior valuation. SpaceX last raised at $400 billion and will now raise at $800 billion. This increases the value of Echostar by $40 per share when fully confirmed. There is a discount because the 2.8% of SpaceX that Echostar will own through spectrum sales has not been fully approved by the FCC and DOJ. SpaceX is now reported to be planning an IPO in late 2026. The IPO would likely be priced around $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion and SpaceX would likely end up trading at about $2 trillion.
IF those things happen (Approval of the Echostar transations and the SpaceX IPO then Echostar would be worth about triple what it is today within about 12-15 months.
Brian Wang is absolutely correct in his assessment.
IMHO, SpaceX is the big sleeper in the investment stakes. If it picks up the gauntlet and expands into asteroid mining with a new booster 12 meters in diameter boasting 42 Raptors then that provides exponential revenue growth unparalleled in human history!
SpaceX is a new paradigm in investment opportunities….. Opportunities never before imaginable except in advanced SciFi movies of the 1950’s, before reality set in on the leap that mankind has to make in it’s forward thinking…..the rocket technology already exists and has existed since the 1980’s!
NASA needs to get more proactive in the Moon and Mars commercial programs involving manned exploration and settlement. NASA can do it, it just needs competent, fresh, management with the ability to think laterally.