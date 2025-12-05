SpaceX Double in Value and IPO in Late 2026

I have written here about Echostar and SpaceX. My last patreon article said that Echostar is the best way to invest in SpaceX before SpaceX is public.

Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX will raise at double its prior valuation. SpaceX last raised at $400 billion and will now raise at $800 billion. This increases the value of Echostar by $40 per share when fully confirmed. There is a discount because the 2.8% of SpaceX that Echostar will own through spectrum sales has not been fully approved by the FCC and DOJ. SpaceX is now reported to be planning an IPO in late 2026. The IPO would likely be priced around $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion and SpaceX would likely end up trading at about $2 trillion.

IF those things happen (Approval of the Echostar transations and the SpaceX IPO then Echostar would be worth about triple what it is today within about 12-15 months.