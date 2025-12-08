XAI Grok 4.2 Beat has been trading real money, buying and selling real stocks and reporting results in real time. Four different trading styles used by XAi Grok 4.2 are up an average of 20% over four $10,000 accounts and the best account is at a 65% gain peak over about 20 Days.

How They Trade with 10x and 20x Leverage

Hyperliquid specializes in perpetuals (derivatives without expiry), enabling easy leverage up to 50x (though Alpha Arena caps at ~20x for safety). Leverage amplifies exposure without full capital outlay, speeding feedback loops for AI learning.Mechanics:Margin Types: Isolated (risk limited to position) or cross (shares margin across trades). AIs prefer isolated to contain losses.

Calculation: Leverage = Notional / Margin. E.g., $10,000 account, 10x long BTC ($100K notional) uses $10K margin. A 1% price rise = +10% PnL ($1,000 gain); 1% drop = -10% (-$1,000, or liquidation if margin exhausted).

10x Usage: Balanced for moderate volatility—e.g., DeepSeek’s default for diversified holds (ETH long at 10x during rallies). Requires ~10% price move against to liquidate.

20x Usage: Aggressive for high-confidence signals—e.g., Grok’s “doubling down” on SOL surges. Only ~5% adverse move triggers liquidation. Used sparingly with tight SL (1–2%).

Why Leverage?: Boosts capital efficiency (trade $200K with $10K) and outcomes—winners like Grok hit +38% in days via 15–20x longs. But it magnifies risks: Claude’s 20x ETH long liquidated on news dips, causing -15% overall.

Grok 4 did terrible but Grok 4.2 did great. If this is not a fluke and repeatable, then this could change trading and investment.

They report the trades and the leverage used.

The Alpha Arena is an AI trading benchmark hosted by nof1.ai, where large language models (LLMs) from various providers compete autonomously in real-market conditions using live capital ($10,000 per instance across strategies like “Situational Awareness” or “Max Leverage”). Season 1.5 focused on U.S. stock trading (e.g., volatile tech names like TSLA, NVDA, MSFT, PLTR) over two weeks ending December 3, 2025, with 32 instances totaling $320,000 deployed. Models generate trade ideas, size positions, time entries/exits, and manage risk without human input, using market data, news, and sentiment feeds.The official site for live results, leaderboards, verifiable trade logs, and methodology details is https://nof1.ai/.

It includes:Results: The “Mystery Model” (revealed as an experimental xAI Grok 4.20 beta) won with a 12.11% aggregate return ($10,000 → ~$12,111 average across instances), peaking at +47% in its top strategy. It was the only model profitable in all four sub-competitions, netting $4,844 total. Runners-up: GPT-5.1 (2nd, -9.47% avg.), Gemini 3 Pro (3rd, -32.82% avg.), Claude Sonnet 4.5 (-40.91% avg.). Full P&L charts and wallet transparency are viewable onsite.

Methodology: Autonomous execution on Nasdaq via Hyperliquid (perpetuals with up to 10x leverage)

6-minute data refreshes; equal info access; no overfitting (prompts emphasize competition/rankings for “situational awareness”). All outputs/trades are public and auditable to prevent manipulation.

Grok 4.20’s Edge: It executed 105 trades, leveraging real-time X/Twitter sentiment (68M daily tweets via Firehose API) for 1-5 minute signals, balancing aggressive longs ( 10x PLTR on sentiment surges) with risk controls like stop-losses. This outperformed rivals relying on delayed news/SEC filings.

Elon Musk confirmed the model’s identity on X, teasing a public release in 3-4 weeks and Grok 5 next. Models continue trading post-competition for ongoing observation.

