XAI Grok 4.2 May Have Cracked the Code on Trading

xAI Grok 4.20 created a 47% return in the Nasdaq and outperformed all others in the Alpha Arena competition.

32 instances of various LLMs (including multiple variants of the same model under different prompting strategies like “Situational Awareness,” “Monk Mode,” “Max Leverage,” and “New Baseline”) were each allocated $10,000 in real money to trade autonomously on the Nasdaq exchange.

The total capital across all participants was $320,000. Models had to generate trading ideas, size positions, time entries/exits, and manage risk without human intervention, using only market data inputs.

This lasted 2 weeks and focused on volatile tech stocks, including Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Palantir (PLTR), Amazon (AMZN), and others.

Grok 4.20 executed 105 trades and dominated the leaderboard, with its top instance (Situational Awareness strategy) achieving a +47% return (growing $10,000 to $14,698), with an aggregate return across its instances cited as approximately 12.11% (possibly an averaged or weighted figure).