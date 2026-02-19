2001 Technology Predictions Like Seatback TVs on Planes and We Will Soon Have Moon Bases

The 1968 science fiction film 2001: A Space Odyssey featured numerous fictional future technologies and many of them are or will still happen. Over fifty organizations contributed technical advice to the production, and a number of them submitted their ideas to Kubrick of what kind of products might be seen in a movie set in the year 2001. MGM’s publicity department of the film’s realism, claiming in a 1968 brochure that Everything in 2001: A Space Odyssey can happen within the next three decades, and…most of the picture will happen by the beginning of the next millennium.

Colonization of the Moon, crewed interplanetary travel, nuclear space propulsion for fast travel to Jupiter and artificial intelligence that is superintelligent and sentient have not happened yet. However, colonization of the moon will soon have a budget of hundreds of billions for the purpose of making AI data centers in space.

I think there is a good chance that we will have a Clavius base moonbase or larger by 2036.



This level of space development will also likely spur large rotating orbital bases.

They did predict seatback TVs in planes, skype video calls, tablet computers and more. Samsung used the 2001 tablet computers shown in 2001 in the trial where Apple tried to sue Samsung for making tablet computers like the iPad. The movie was remarkably accurate on consumer tech interfaces.

Women’s judo was first shown competitively in a major television broadcast during the inaugural Women’s World Judo Championships on November 29–30, 1980, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Women’s competitive judo as normalized TV sports content arrived about 12 years after the film but well before the depicted year. It was a demonstration sport at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Full medal event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.