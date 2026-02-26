Gavin and Citadel Securities highlight physical limits to AI deployment which create natural guardrails. Compute availability and trust issues for new AI only businesses means human productivity is boosted more than the just fire and replace. People had time to learn, pivot, and build. A big business is the category of helping people become productive and profitable in the AI tsunami. The great reset Camillo predicted wasn’t a wealth transfer from poor to rich – the rich are already rich they don’t get noticeably richer by taking from the poor but by making everyone richer and growing the pie. By mid-2029 unemployment peaked at 6.8% then fell to 4.1% as new industries (orbital manufacturing, personalized AI companions, robot-maintained vertical farms, AI powered training and services) absorbed everyone who wanted to work. There are some who chose 20-hour weeks because their AI partners handles the rest.

The intelligence explosion happened and the biggest winners made it happen but the second biggest winners adopted first and helped the rest adjust and make profits. The second biggest winners only won by helping others to not fail. It will take time for the change to happen. Regulatory time, business owners and leaders will take years to figure it out. It takes time to build experience, belief, trust and competence.

Be the first, make the AI products that everyone else can use them. Make profitable training and services.

The scaling laws held and support sending it out to the economy.

20 GW in space + millions of cars-as-compute + over 10 million Optimus and 10+M chips in Tesla add another 20 GW of compute.

In total about 5X more AI power than in early 2026 for AI but still 20-100X short of what is needed for the phase 1 fully automated economy.

But abundance will win and winners help everyone to have satisfactory wins.



Human ingenuity — mostly amplified and only some replacement. Big winners were those who adapted first and made a business helping others to adapt.

We didn’t get the super crisis but there has been some white knuckle moments in some areas. Those who are slower are the customers for the quick.

We got the greatest productivity unlock in history.

December 25, 2029 What if the scaling laws didn’t break the world — they unlocked it?

The famous 2028 Citrini’s famous 2028 “Global Intelligence Crisis” memo painted a nightmare from someone super bitter about not getting on the Great AI entrepreneur wave.

2027–2028 was while everyone debated Citrini’s doom loop, three companies executed the ultimate buy the pot strategy. xAI kept stacking Colossus clusters at superhuman speed. Tesla turned millions of parked cars into the world’s largest distributed inference network. But XAI, SpaceX and Tesla unlocked tens of gigawatts from parkerd cars and from Space AI. The first gigawatt in 2026 and then 3 gigawatts in 2027. SpaceX started launching V4 Starships every day. In 2027 they launched almost all of the new V3 communication satellites and the first hundred or so AI satellites for testing and initial markets. 2028 saw 300 V4 Starship launches using 15 Super Heavy Starships deployed 10 gigawatts of orbital AI compute — constant sunlight, no atmosphere, heat radiating into vacuum. Another 10 GW in early 2029. The first millions of Optimus humanoid robots rolled off the new Texas lines, each one a walking, talking node in the same network.

GavinSBaker was right in real time: we were short watts and wafers. That physical bottleneck bought humanity exactly the adjustment time we needed. No frictionless overnight replacement of 50% of office work. The 1000× compute threshold Citrini feared? It will arrive but not yet and it is spread across cars, homes, factories, and space.

2028: The Sharp Left Turn That Lifted Instead of Crushed

Once the space data centers + Tesla fleet + xAI models hit critical mass, the intelligence loops fully ignited. Models that could do month-long expert work in one shot became models that could redesign their own chips, simulate new materials, and spin up synthetic data at 10,000× scale. Data was the key to making the models a lot better. Just more compute was limited. We needed more data.

The Real Impacts — Good, Bad, and Transformative

The Good (Chris Camillo was right) Millions of people became AI-native entrepreneurs overnight. One-person companies now run at former Fortune-500 productivity and capability.

Former Barista can now manage a 7-figure e-commerce operation with Ai Agent businesses. A former mid-level analyst runs a boutique research firm serving 200 clients with agents that never sleep.

Productivity exploded 4–8× in knowledge work. Real wages for humans who adapted rose faster than any decade since the 1950s. Their customers were each other and everyone else. They succeeded by giving success to their customers.

Science accelerated orbital AI + Starlink-scale observation data cracked new magnets, better batteries, better chips, fusion materials, new medicine and more.

The Bad (Citrini wasn’t completely wrong)

Short-term displacement was real. Entire categories of junior coding, basic legal review, and routine analysis shrank 40–90%.

Some regions and people struggled with the transition. Mental-health strain, identity crises, and political backlash were ugly for 12–18 months.

Inequality spiked temporarily — the people who owned the were first with the newest AI and first with robots and the orbital power won big first.

Their customers were the second winners.

Their customers were the second winners.

The helper products, helper companies and helper people are the heroes who are getting us all through together.