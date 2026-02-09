AI Demand and Profits Are Better

The Rule of 40 is a widely used financial benchmark in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) and broader technology sector, particularly among venture capitalists and investors evaluating high-growth companies. It measures a company’s ability to balance revenue expansion with profitability.

Rule of 40 is calculated as the sum of the year-over-year revenue growth rate (as a percentage) and the profit margin (typically EBITDA margin or adjusted operating margin, also as a percentage).

A score of 40% or higher indicates a “healthy” company that’s efficiently scaling—high growth can compensate for lower margins in early stages, while mature firms might prioritize profitability over rapid expansion.

This metric originated from Brad Feld of Techstars in 2015 and has become a key tool for assessing operational efficiency, valuation potential, and investment attractiveness in tech.

A16Z finds top AI companies achieve $500K-$1M ARR per employee (vs. $400K for pre-AI SaaS benchmarks), enabling 2.5x faster growth with less sales/marketing spend.

Palantir’s Rule of 40 Performance

Palantir (PLTR) has emerged as a standout in recent quarters, leveraging its AI platform (AIP) for explosive U.S. commercial growth while expanding margins. For Q4 2025 (most recent as of early 2026), its Rule of 40 score hit a record 127%—70% Y/Y revenue growth + 57% adjusted operating margin—far surpassing peers and reflecting AI-driven efficiency.

SpaceX’s financials rely on estimates, but 2025 revenue consistently pegged at $15–15.5 billion (up ~15% YoY from 2024’s $13.1–14.2 billion), driven primarily by Starlink (69–80% of total, ~$10.4 billion).

EBITDA profit was ~$8 billion, yielding a ~51–53% margin (Starlink achieved profitability in 2024, with 25% margins expected by 2026).

This results in a Rule of 40 score of ~66–68% (15% growth + 51–53% margin), well above the threshold and reflective of Starlink’s recurring revenue (9 million subscribers) and launch dominance (170 launches in 2025).

Projecting 2026 could see SpaceX at $25–30 billion revenue (up 67–100% YoY from $15 billion in 2025) and increasing profitability. Analyst forecasts like Payload conservatively see $23.8 billion in revenue. Margins could rise to 55–60% (from 51–53%) due to scale efficiencies, lower launch costs, and higher-margin Starlink subscriptions.

This yields a projected Rule of 40 score of 122–160% (67–100% growth + 55–60% margin).