AI Models Specializations and Moving to Parallel and Many Agent Systems

xAI Grok 4.20 has native 4-agent council (Grok = Coordinator/Synthesizer, Harper = Research/Facts/X-grounding, Benjamin = Logic/Math/Code, Lucas = Creative/Balance). They run in parallel on shared weights + KV cache. Internal structured debate rounds + RL-optimized orchestration.

It has large gains in reasoning depth, fact-checking, blind-spot detection, and open-ended engineering without exploding costs (effective ~1.5–2.5× single-pass overhead). Hallucinations drop sharply via cross-verification.

Anthropic Claude 4.6 series: Native Agent Teams (research preview in Claude Code). Parallel sub-agents with coordination. Excellent for sustained multi-step coding and repo work.

OpenAI GPT-5.3 Codex: Highly agentic/self-improving (debugged its own training/deployment). Uses internal test-time compute (o-series style) + frameworks. Strong but more “orchestrated via tools” than baked-in specialized council.

Gemini 3.1: Strong tool-use and agentic workflows, but less emphasis on explicit multi-agent debate.

Chinese (DeepSeek/Kimi/Qwen): Agent swarms or multi-view planning in some variants (e.g., Kimi K2.5). Excellent value but generally less mature/native than Grok or Claude.

Bottom-Line Analysis & What’s Different

Claude wins most daily driver coding/enterprise benchmarks right now and has excellent safety/alignment.

Grok 4.20 is the clearest leap toward system-level intelligence via its always-on specialized multi-agent council — especially strong for real-time, engineering, trading, and open-ended reasoning. The 4-agent design + X firehose grounding is unique.

GPT-5.3 Codex is the agent that builds agents.

Gemini owns multimodal and huge context.

Chinese models are the value kings and are forcing price wars across the industry.

API Costs (per 1M tokens, standard context)

Claude Opus 4.6: $5 input / $25 output (premium for over 200K).

Claude Sonnet 5/4.6: Cheaper tier (~$3/$15 range).

GPT-5.3 / 5.2: $1.75 / $14 (Codex similar).

Gemini 3.1 Pro: $2 / $12 (≤200K; higher for long context).

Grok 4.20 / 4.x Fast variants: $0.20–$0.40 input / $0.50–$1 output (2M context models). Full 4.20 higher but still competitive. Heavily subsidized via X Premium+/SuperGrok (~$30/mo).

DeepSeek / GLM-5 / Qwen: $0.14–$1.00 input / $0.55–$3.20 output (or free self-host open weights). Massive cost advantage.