AI Under Control: Link11 Launches AI Management Dashboard for Clean Traffic

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, February 19th, 2026, CyberNewswire

Link11 launches its new “AI Management Dashboard”, closing a critical gap in how companies manage AI traffic. Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing internet traffic. But while many companies are already feeling the strain of AI crawlers on their infrastructures, they often lack clarity, reliable data, and operational control. With the new solution, the European IT security provider is, for the first time, making AI traffic transparent, controllable, and auditable within existing workflows.

“AI traffic is no longer a marginal issue, but a strategic question for security, costs, and governance,” says Jens-Philipp Jung, CEO of Link11. “Companies need to know exactly which AI systems are accessing their content, and they need to be able to control that access in a targeted manner. That’s exactly what our AI Management Dashboard enables.”

Clear View of AI Instead of Vague Bot Statistics

Instead of hiding AI access in general “bot traffic,” Link11 AI Management Dashboard lists AI traffic as its own dedicated analysis category. This gives security and web teams forensic insights by AI tool and crawler category. This turns AI Activity and its assumptions into reliable evidence for operations, security, audits, and governance decisions.

The solution deliberately separates AI traffic from general bot traffic and makes it visible as a separate analytics category giving it dedicated visibility. In addition, it provides a clear evaluation of permitted and blocked access as well as time-based analyses of AI traffic trends. Individual requests can be traced directly in the event log via drilldown – an important basis for audits and governance.

From Dashboards to Evidence: Making AI Activity Traceable

A central focus is on traceability and governance capability: teams can switch from aggregated dashboards to the event log in seconds and check exactly what a specific AI crawler requested, when, and how. This creates a solid foundation for:

internal reviews,

compliance and audit requirements, and

legal and economic assessments of AI access.

AI management Dashboard is seamlessly integrated into Link11’s Web Application & API Protection Platform. No new tools or workflows are required.

Or as Jens-Philipp Jung sums it up: “We wanted to add control without increasing complexity. AI management must take place where teams already work today, in their existing security and traffic workflows.”

With AI Management Dashboard, Link11 is taking the next step: away from vague visibility, toward measurable, enforceable, and economically assessable control over AI traffic – and thus toward greater transparency and fairness in dealing with AI on the internet.

About Link11

Link11 is a specialized European IT security provider that protects global infrastructures and web applications from cyberattacks. Its cloud-based IT security solutions help companies worldwide strengthen the cyber resilience of their networks and critical applications and avoid business interruptions. Link11 is a BSI-qualified provider of DDoS protection for critical infrastructure. With PCI-DSS, SOC2 Type 2, C5, and ISO-27001 certifications, the company meets the highest standards in data security.

