AI Winner Will Scale AI Energy and Compute on Earth and in Space – Why XAI, SpaceX and Tesla Win

How will distributed AI and AI Data centers in space let Elon, XAI, SpaceX and Tesla dominant superAI with 5 to 100 times the compute and energy for compute of competitors? The video goes over the future of XAI. SpaceX and Tesla with distributed AI used for inference and digital humans and rapid deployment of Space AI data centers and digital humans. Why Grok 5 will be released soon.

XAI has 8% of ALL AI Data Centers right now (about 1.2 million H100 equivalents)

Using AI4 in Tesla Cars 6-8% of AI Compute

Using AI5 Next Year add 10X more in 2027-2028

1% of electricity is AI data centers now

3-5X that amount by 2030 for ground based AI data centers

5X the current amount (5% of world power, maybe 150 GW) from Tesla cars and bots for distributed AI by 2030

50X (1700+ GW) is the longer term potential of distributed AI

100000X by 2040s from Space AI.

Hyperscalers who are not making hundreds of millions of GPUS for distributed products spread over the world will be at a massive disadvantage.