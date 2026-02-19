Anthropic Could Pass OpenAI in Revenue Runrate within 5 Months

OpenAI may be a household name, but Anthropic could soon be earning more revenue. Anthropic has recently grown substantially faster (10× vs 3.4× per year) and could overtake OpenAI by mid-2026 if recent trends continue.

Extrapolating recent trends is an aggressive way to forecast revenues. Growth rates this high often slow as companies scale, and reporting from The Information indicates that both companies expect slower growth in 2026 than these trend lines imply. Still, the reporting suggests that a crossover is likely to happen this year or next.

Anthropic might have already started slowing down. Since July 2025, Anthropic has grown its revenue at a rate of 7×/year rather than 10×.

Google Gemini 3.1 Pro and an expected XAI Grok 4.20 coding are expected to be stronger competition against Claude Code.

There are many people who will not shake the hand of OpenAI Sam Altman.

