Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross explains why the rapid collapse in the cost of AI is doing more than improving software. It is triggering a chain reaction that could collapse the cost structure of the entire economy. This conversation explores the idea of an Economic Singularity, where intelligence becomes radically cheaper, robotics turns that intelligence into near-zero cost labor, and the world we recognize today begins to change faster than most people realize. Alex says AGI may have effectively arrived with GPT-3 in 2020, how recursive self-improvement is already happening inside AI labs, and why regulation, not technology, is now the biggest bottleneck to progress.
Dr. Wissner-Gross explains how society may experiment with new models like UBI, universal basic services, and universal basic equity as traditional work starts to lose its central role in the economy.
1 thought on “Arguments for Rapid Economic Shock from AI”
The cost of using AI is way below the cost of providing it, and the CapEX looks like it will expand, not contract in the future.
This follows Jevons Paradox:
“Jevons Paradox describes the phenomenon where improvements in resource efficiency can lead to an overall increase in resource consumption, contrary to the expectation that efficiency gains will reduce usage.”
At some point, revenues will have to exceed spending, and circular support from currently high market cap companies like Nvidea, will not be sufficient to keep the self-supply of money going. Investors will, and maybe already are, getting alarmed and pulling back. Nvidea is flat since October. As of close yesterday, the market is negative for 2026.
It’s different this time; it’s a bigger bubble.
AI will do great things. But the era of doing it for free at large scale will either end, or be curtailed.