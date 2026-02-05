Arguments for Rapid Economic Shock from AI

Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross explains why the rapid collapse in the cost of AI is doing more than improving software. It is triggering a chain reaction that could collapse the cost structure of the entire economy. This conversation explores the idea of an Economic Singularity, where intelligence becomes radically cheaper, robotics turns that intelligence into near-zero cost labor, and the world we recognize today begins to change faster than most people realize. Alex says AGI may have effectively arrived with GPT-3 in 2020, how recursive self-improvement is already happening inside AI labs, and why regulation, not technology, is now the biggest bottleneck to progress.

Dr. Wissner-Gross explains how society may experiment with new models like UBI, universal basic services, and universal basic equity as traditional work starts to lose its central role in the economy.