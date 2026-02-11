DeepMind’s Aletheia is a huge advance in AI-driven mathematical reasoning. It is a research agent built on top of Gemini Deep Think and uses an iterative process of generating candidate solutions, verifying them with a natural language-based checker to spot flaws, and revising as needed. It handles complex, open-ended problems more effectively than pure model scaling alone. The IMO-ProofBench Advanced—a benchmark is focused on constructing rigorous, valid mathematical proofs at Olympiad and beyond levels. Aletheia scored 91.9%, outperforming the standalone advanced Gemini Deep Think (capped around 90% even with heavy compute scaling) while using less inference-time resources.

In the summer of 2025, an advanced version of Gemini Deep Think achieved Gold-medal standard at the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) and later, an updated version, obtained similar results at the International Collegiate Programming Contest. These results demonstrated the model could reason through some of the most challenging math and programming problems designed for students. Since then, Gemini Deep Think mode has moved into science, engineering and enterprise workflows to tackle more complex, open-ended challenges.

DeepMind(@GoogleDeepMind) mathematical research agent, Aletheia, achieved a score of 91.9% on IMO-Proofbench Advanced. This performance surpasses the score of the Advanced version of Gemini Deep Think as of January 2026, while simultaneously reducing computational costs. They… pic.twitter.com/iXJxXSUAti — NomoreID (@Hangsiin) February 11, 2026

For research-level math, Aletheia has already enabled several advancements, produced via varying levels of autonomous research:

– Reliable autonomous research. A research paper (Feng26) generated by AI without any human intervention, which calculates certain structure constants in arithmetic geometry called eigenweights.

– AI-guided collaboration. A research paper (LeeSeo26) demonstrating human-AI collaboration in proving bounds on systems of interacting particles called independent sets.

– An extensive semi-autonomous evaluation (Feng et al., 2026b) of 700 open problems on Bloom’s Erdős Conjectures database, including autonomous solutions to four open questions listed there. On Erdős-1051, our model autonomously solved and helped lead to a generalization reported in a research paper (BKKKZ26).

Collaborating with experts on 18 research problems, an advanced version of Gemini Deep Think helped resolve long-standing bottlenecks across algorithms, ML and combinatorial optimization, information theory, and economics.

Arxiv – Accelerating Scientific Research with Gemini: Case Studies and Common Techniques

Recent advances in large language models (LLMs) have opened new avenues for accelerating scientific research. While models are increasingly capable of assisting with routine tasks, their ability to contribute to novel, expert-level mathematical discovery is less understood. We present a collection of case studies demonstrating how researchers have successfully collaborated with advanced AI models, specifically Google’s Gemini-based models (in particular Gemini Deep Think and its advanced variants), to solve open problems, refute conjectures, and generate new proofs across diverse areas in theoretical computer science, as well as other areas such as economics, optimization, and physics. Based on these experiences, we extract common techniques for effective human-AI collaboration in theoretical research, such as iterative refinement, problem decomposition, and cross-disciplinary knowledge transfer. While the majority of our results stem from this interactive, conversational methodology, we also highlight specific instances that push beyond standard chat interfaces. These include deploying the model as a rigorous adversarial reviewer to detect subtle flaws in existing proofs, and embedding it within a “neuro-symbolic” loop that autonomously writes and executes code to verify complex derivations. Together, these examples highlight the potential of AI not just as a tool for automation, but as a versatile,

genuine partner in the creative process of scientific discovery.

Understanding Current Limitations and Failure Modes

Left unchecked, current models exhibit distinct failure modes that researchers must actively manage. Across our experiments, several recurring limitations emerged:

• Confirmation Bias: As noted in the information theory case studies, models exhibit a strong tendency to support the hypothesis presented in a prompt. If tasked with proving a false conjecture, the AI will often attempt to bridge logical gaps with confident but “hand-wavy” arguments that do not withstand rigorous scrutiny. Neutral prompting (e.g.,

“prove or refute”) is essential.

• Confident Technical Hallucinations: While models excel at high-level structural insights, they can occasionally make subtle algebraic errors, drop constraints, or confidently misapply theorems (e.g., flipping inequality signs in hypercontractivity bounds).

Alignment Friction: Standard safety and alignment guardrails can sometimes hinder scientific exploration. As noted in Section 2, the model may initially refuse to attempt a problem if it recognizes it as an “unsolved open problem” (requiring Context De-Identification to bypass). Because of these limitations, the human researcher’s role is elevated rather than replaced. The scientist shifts from executing mechanical derivations to acting as an orchestrator, auditor, and strategic director of the AI’s combinatorial reasoning.

AI can let researchers vibe code dense comprehensive papers. The bottleneck and work shifts from generating ideas to verifying ideas.