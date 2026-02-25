Nvidia at $203 As Earnings Beat and Guidance is Good

Can Nvidia Earnings Save the stock market? Looks like yes.

Earnings was $68 billion for this quarter and they are guiding to $78 billion for next quarter (which means a likely $80-81 billion actual next quarter).

This is still without any China revenue kicking in. Trump will visit to China in March 2026. Trade/tech issues (including Nvidia) are expected to be discussed. There could be a huge upside catalyst if that meeting results in US and China making an trade deal on AI.

Scaled revenue by 13X since ChatGPT.

Profitability

• Gross Margin: 75%

• EBIT: $44.299B

• Net Income: $42.960B

• EPS: $1.76

Will there be a clean beat in the next hour? YES

Will there be great guidance on Rubin chip rollout ? [This can be assumed to be yes, but waiting for actual details].

Guiding for 80% for the year growth even without China revenue forecasted yet.

Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, NVIDIA will include stock-based compensation expense in non-GAAP financial measures. Stock-based compensation is a foundational component of NVIDIA’s compensation program to attract and retain world-class talent.

NVIDIA’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $78.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. NVIDIA is not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in its outlook.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 74.9% and 75.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points, inclusive of a 0.1% impact from stock-based compensation expense.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $7.7 billion and $7.5 billion, respectively, inclusive of $1.9 billion of stock-based compensation expense.

Here’s the exact schedule

Earnings release + CFO written commentary

Earnings conference call (with Jensen Huang & team): 2:00 PM PT (5:00 PM ET).

This is Nvidia’s Q4 FY2026 report (quarter ended Jan 25, 2026) — the biggest earnings event of the entire season and the one Wall Street is laser-focused on.

Where to watch/listen live:Direct webcast → https://investor.nvidia.com

Same link also has the CFO commentary PDF right when it drops.

Expectations are sky-high:Revenue: ~$65.8–66.2B (+68% YoY)

Adj. EPS: ~$1.53

Data Center (AI) revenue: expected ~$60B+

Data Center

Fourth-quarter revenue was a record $62.3 billion, up 22% from the previous quarter and up 75% from a year ago, driven by the major platform shifts — accelerated computing and AI. Full-year revenue rose 68% to a record $193.7 billion.

Unveiled the NVIDIA Rubin platform, comprising six new chips to deliver up to a 10x reduction in inference token cost, compared with the NVIDIA Blackwell platform; cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will be among the first to deploy Vera Rubin-based instances.

Announced that the NVIDIA BlueField®-4 data processor powers the NVIDIA Inference Context Memory Storage Platform, a new class of AI-native storage infrastructure for the next frontier of AI.

Announced a multiyear, multigenerational strategic partnership with Meta spanning on-premises, cloud and AI infrastructure, including the large-scale deployment of NVIDIA CPUs, networking and millions of NVIDIA Blackwell and Rubin GPUs.

Revealed that NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra delivers up to 50x better performance and 35x lower cost for agentic AI compared with the NVIDIA Hopper platform, according to new SemiAnalysis InferenceX benchmark results.

Expanded AWS partnership with new technology integrations across interconnect technology, cloud infrastructure, open models and physical AI.

Revealed that leading inference providers, including Baseten, DeepInfra, Fireworks AI and Together AI, cut AI costs by up to 10x with open source models on NVIDIA Blackwell.

Debuted the NVIDIA Nemotron™ 3 family of open models, data and libraries designed to power transparent, efficient and specialized agentic AI development across industries; released new open models, data and tools for agentic AI, physical AI and autonomous vehicle development.

Announced an investment and deep technology partnership with Anthropic, which is scaling its Claude model on Microsoft Azure, powered by NVIDIA systems.

Entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Groq to accelerate AI inference at global scale.

Strengthened a collaboration with CoreWeave to accelerate the buildout of more than 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030.

Announced an expanded strategic partnership with Synopsys to revolutionize engineering and design across industries.

Announced a co-innovation AI lab with Lilly to reinvent drug discovery in the age of AI.

Announced a major expansion of NVIDIA BioNeMo™, an open development platform that enables lab-in-the-loop workflows to develop breakthroughs in AI-driven biology and drug discovery.

Joined the U.S. Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission as a private industry partner to support U.S. AI leadership in key areas including energy, scientific research and national security.

Launched the NVIDIA Earth-2 family of open models — the world’s first fully open, accelerated set of models and tools for AI weather.

Revealed that India’s global systems integrators Infosys, Persistent, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are building the next wave of enterprise agents with NVIDIA AI.

Partnered with global industrial software leaders Cadence, Siemens and Synopsys and India’s largest manufacturers to drive India’s AI boom using applications accelerated by NVIDIA CUDA-X™ and NVIDIA Omniverse™ libraries.