CredShields Contributes to OWASP’s 2026 Smart Contract Security Priorities

SINGAPORE, Singapore, February 17th, 2026, CyberNewswire
The OWASP Smart Contract Security Project has released the OWASP Smart Contract Top 10 2026, a risk prioritization framework developed from structured analysis of real world exploit data observed across blockchain ecosystems in 2025.
Crypto protocols continued to experience significant smart contract failures in 2025, with exploit patterns increasingly pointing to structural weaknesses rather than isolated bugs.
CredShields led the exploit pattern aggregation behind the ranking, incorporating impact-weighted signals from production incidents observed across decentralized finance, cross-chain infrastructure, and upgradeable systems..
Observed Protocol Failure Patterns
The 2026 Top 10 highlights failure classes repeatedly observed in live environments:
- Access control misconfiguration
- Business logic invariant failure
- Oracle dependency risk
- Flash loan amplification
- Upgrade and proxy exposure
In 2025 incidents, attackers often exploited:
- Exposed admin keys
- Fragile governance permissions
- Cross-chain timing gaps
- Economic model weaknesses
Contracts executed as designed but adversarial conditions exposed hidden assumptions.
Security Must Move Upstream
The 2026 ranking encourages teams to integrate risk modeling earlier in the development lifecycle, including:
- Role-based permission validation
- Upgrade path simulation
- Oracle dependency stress testing
- Automated CI/CD enforcement
- Invariant-driven design review
Passing an audit is not sufficient. Production resilience requires modeling adversarial behavior before deployment.
Expanding the Threat Model
Recognizing that some of the largest 2025 losses stemmed from operational attack vectors, the release also includes an Alternate Top 15 Web3 Attack Vectors covering governance abuse, multisig compromise, and infrastructure-level threats.
The full OWASP Smart Contract Top 10: 2026 framework and supporting data are available via the OWASP Smart Contract Security Project.
About OWASP
The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) is a nonprofit organization focused on improving software security through open standards and community-led research. Its Smart Contract Security Project develops practical frameworks to help developers and security teams understand and mitigate common blockchain vulnerabilities.
About CredShields
CredShields is a security research and product company focused on strengthening smart contract and blockchain infrastructure resilience. Through its platforms, including SolidityScan and Web3HackHub, CredShields delivers exploit intelligence, automated vulnerability detection, and structured risk modeling to help development teams identify weaknesses before deployment.
Contact
CredShields
[email protected]