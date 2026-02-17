CredShields Contributes to OWASP’s 2026 Smart Contract Security Priorities

SINGAPORE, Singapore, February 17th, 2026, CyberNewswire

The OWASP Smart Contract Security Project has released the OWASP Smart Contract Top 10 2026, a risk prioritization framework developed from structured analysis of real world exploit data observed across blockchain ecosystems in 2025.

Crypto protocols continued to experience significant smart contract failures in 2025, with exploit patterns increasingly pointing to structural weaknesses rather than isolated bugs.

CredShields led the exploit pattern aggregation behind the ranking, incorporating impact-weighted signals from production incidents observed across decentralized finance, cross-chain infrastructure, and upgradeable systems..

Observed Protocol Failure Patterns

The 2026 Top 10 highlights failure classes repeatedly observed in live environments:

Access control misconfiguration

Business logic invariant failure

Oracle dependency risk

Flash loan amplification

Upgrade and proxy exposure

In 2025 incidents, attackers often exploited:

Exposed admin keys

Fragile governance permissions

Cross-chain timing gaps

Economic model weaknesses

Contracts executed as designed but adversarial conditions exposed hidden assumptions.

Security Must Move Upstream

The 2026 ranking encourages teams to integrate risk modeling earlier in the development lifecycle, including:

Role-based permission validation

Upgrade path simulation

Oracle dependency stress testing

Automated CI/CD enforcement

Invariant-driven design review

Passing an audit is not sufficient. Production resilience requires modeling adversarial behavior before deployment.

Expanding the Threat Model

Recognizing that some of the largest 2025 losses stemmed from operational attack vectors, the release also includes an Alternate Top 15 Web3 Attack Vectors covering governance abuse, multisig compromise, and infrastructure-level threats.

The full OWASP Smart Contract Top 10: 2026 framework and supporting data are available via the OWASP Smart Contract Security Project.

About OWASP

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) is a nonprofit organization focused on improving software security through open standards and community-led research. Its Smart Contract Security Project develops practical frameworks to help developers and security teams understand and mitigate common blockchain vulnerabilities.

About CredShields

CredShields is a security research and product company focused on strengthening smart contract and blockchain infrastructure resilience. Through its platforms, including SolidityScan and Web3HackHub, CredShields delivers exploit intelligence, automated vulnerability detection, and structured risk modeling to help development teams identify weaknesses before deployment.

