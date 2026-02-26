Elon Interviewed At GigaBerlin- With News on FSD March 20 Netherlands, Cybercab, Optimus

Elon drops the big things on FSD, cybercab and optimus, battery and cybercab factory in Europe. If authorities cooperate, Tesla would make Gigaberlin the largest factory in Europe.

1. Full Self-Driving (FSD)

March 20, 2026: FSD regulatory approval in Europe (confirmed by Dutch authorities. Rollout starts immediately after).

2026 (this year): “You will be able to fall asleep in a Tesla and wake up at your destination.” He said Europeans will be “blown away” by how good the unsupervised AI driving is once approved.

2. CyberCab (Robotaxi)

Already started (Feb 2026): Production has begun at Giga Texas.

April 2026: Volume production begins.

End of 2026: Significant / high-volume production ramp.

2026–2027: If things go well, CyberCab manufacturing will expand to Europe.

3. Optimus (Tesla Bot / Humanoid Robot)

Already started (Feb 2026): Production has begun.

Near-term (2026–2027): Optimus will handle everyday personal tasks — caring for kids, walking dogs, helping elderly parents.

Within 10 years or less (~2036 or sooner): Work becomes optional for humans because of AI + robotics abundance.

Longer-term (unspecified, but implied 5–15 years): Optimus will do sophisticated medical work (surgery) that delivers better care than any human doctor today, worldwide.

4. Tesla Semi (Electric Heavy Truck)

2027: Launch and deliveries to Europe (hopefully).

5. Battery, Refinery & Manufacturing Expansion

Already started (Feb 2026): Lithium refinery in Texas and nickel cathode refinery in Austin are in production.

2026 (this year):

Battery cell production starts at Giga Berlin.

Five major new production lines reach volume production.

2026 onward: Major expansion at Giga Berlin for battery cells, cathodes, anodes, and lithium refining.

2026–2027+: Potential production of CyberCab, Optimus, and Semi at Giga Berlin → could become the largest factory complex in Europe (if local authorities and people are supportive).

6. Overall Tesla Future & Stock

Next 5–10 years (2031–2036): Tesla will have an “extremely bright future.”

In 20 years (2046): Tesla will have factories on the Moon.

Investment advice: “Hold on to your Tesla stock — it will be worth a lot.”