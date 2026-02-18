ELON Secret Weapon GROK 4.20 Make 4 Million Tesla Cars into 100 Million Digital Workers

• How Grok 4.20’s 4-agent system (Captain Grok + Harper + Benjamin + Lucas) works with shared weights for massive efficiency
• The bombshell “MacroHard” project: digital humans that watch your screen, move your mouse, and automate repetitive white-collar work using Tesla Hardware 4 chips in parked cars
• Why this could create 40–400 million virtual workers with near-zero extra hardware
• Explosive revenue projections: $1–3 billion per month possible in 2027

