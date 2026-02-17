First Tesla Cybercab from Texas Gigafactory Production Line

First Cybercab off the production line at Giga Texas.
Scaling Projections: The “Slow S-Curve” Reality
Elon has been very clear and consistent for weeks of a slow S curve ramp.
Mass / continuous production officially starts in April 2026.
Initial ramp will be agonizingly slow because almost everything is new (new vehicle architecture with no steering wheel/pedals, new unboxed manufacturing process, new suppliers for many components, new gigacastings, new wiring harnesses, new end-of-line testing for unsupervised autonomy hardware, etc.).
Production always follows an S-curve. Very flat at the beginning → sudden steep acceleration once the line is dialed in → eventual extremely high output.
Raines looked at the Jan 2026 Robotaxi crash report, and the numbers are exciting🔥
– when safety passenger got removed (Jan 2026), MPI (miles per intervention) is ~200K miles.
– Now (Feb 2026), MPI is ~400K miles.
– Robotaxi in Austin will fully surpass human drivers by the end of Q1 (before April).
These numbers deviate from his last prediction due to several methodological improvements:
– He previously underestimated Robotaxi mileage by ~2.5x because I was guessing mileage using a few data points and a fleet size chart. This is now corrected using the actual Robotaxi mileage chart reported in Tesla’s 2025 Q4 financial statement.
– He realized parking lot dents and stationary crashes were adding significant noise. After removing them, the model fits the data much better.
