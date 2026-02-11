GitGuardian Raises $50M Series C to Address Non-Human Identities Crisis and AI Agent Security Gap

New York, NY, February 11th, 2026, CyberNewswire

Insight Partners leads round, alongside Quadrille Capital, to accelerate expansion across Americas, EMEA, and strategic verticals

GitGuardian, a leading secrets and Non-Human Identity (NHI) security platform and #1 app on GitHub Marketplace, today announced a $50 million Series C funding round led by global software investor Insight Partners, alongside Quadrille Capital and existing investors Balderton, BPI, Eurazeo, Fly Ventures and Sapphire Ventures. The investment fuels GitGuardian’s expansion in secrets and AI agent security as organizations grapple with exponential growth in non-human identities.

Eric Fourrier, CEO and Co-Founder, GitGuardian:

“The market has reached a critical inflection point. Organizations that once managed hundreds of service accounts will now face thousands of autonomous AI agents, each requiring secure credentials. While identity solutions matured for human users, non-human identities remain largely unmanaged and recent breaches prove the cost. We’re moving beyond secrets detection into full NHI lifecycle governance. Effective secrets management requires seamless collaboration between development, security and IAM teams at every stage of the workflow.”

Balancing Transatlantic Leadership

GitGuardian’s funding strategy deliberately balances US and European capital, pairing Insight Partners’ deep cybersecurity and AI expertise with Quadrille Capital’s European enterprise network. Insight Partners, with $90B in regulatory assets under management and cybersecurity investments including Wiz, SentinelOne and Darktrace, brings robust experience scaling category-defining security companies.

“Software development and enterprise complexity continue to grow. We believe this is the moment to capitalize on GitGuardian’s approach, which starts from where secrets live in the development workflow and expands into full NHI lifecycle management. This is critical as AI agents rapidly approach parity with developers, with each agent needing credentials, permissions, and governance – further fueling GitGuardian’s growth.” Josh Zelman, Managing Director, Insight Partners

Quadrille Capital and Eurazeo, both ranking among Europe’s top growth funds, provide GitGuardian strategic positioning across EMEA markets where compliance requirements increasingly mandate secrets management and NHI governance.

According to the team, they’ve watched the secrets security conversation evolve from a concern for savvy security-minded developers to board-level priority across European enterprises. GitGuardian has earned the trust of Europe’s most security-conscious enterprises – Deutsche Telekom, ING, BASF and other European leaders navigating GDPR, NIS2, DORA, and sector-specific requirements.

“Not only do these enterprises need to secure code, they then have to demonstrate continuous monitoring and audit trails that satisfy regulators. As compliance deadlines approach over the next 18 months, GitGuardian solutions become critical. That’s the market timing we invest behind.” Romain Stokes, Partner, Quadrille Capital

Enterprise Momentum Accelerates

GitGuardian closed 2025 with record performance that validates enterprise demand:

115,000+ developers protected across enterprise customers globally

protected across enterprise customers globally 610,000+ repositories monitored continuously

monitored continuously 210,000+ connected collaboration sources (Slack, Jira, Confluence) — 7x growth year-over-year

(Slack, Jira, Confluence) — 7x growth year-over-year 350,000 secret exposures detected and remediated in 2025 (5x year-over-year growth)

detected and remediated in 2025 (5x year-over-year growth) 60% of new enterprise customers committed to multi-year agreements

committed to multi-year agreements 80%+ of new ARR originated from North America

The platform serves Fortune 500 companies spanning technology, financial services, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing.

Capital Deployment: Three Strategic Pillars

1. AI Agent Security Innovation

The funding enables GitGuardian to address the fastest-growing attack surface in enterprise software: AI agents. GitGuardian’s platform will expand to detect, monitor, and govern credentials used by AI systems – from coding assistants to customer service bots.

2. Enterprise-Scale NHI Governance

GitGuardian continues to invest in its enterprise grade secrets security platform and will deliver comprehensive NHI lifecycle management capabilities designed for enterprises managing tens of thousands of non-human identities. This includes automated discovery, usage analytics, rotation policies, and compliance reporting across the entire development ecosystem.

3. Geographic Expansion & Market Penetration

GitGuardian will aim to accelerate US expansion while opening new regions including APAC, South America and Middle East. The company will look to strengthen its European presence across DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), UK, France and Nordic markets, where regulatory frameworks increasingly mandate secrets and NHI security.

Target verticals include technology, financial services, and pharmaceutical/healthcare sectors where stringent compliance requirements and large development teams create substantial platform value.

Looking Ahead

With this funding, GitGuardian aims to reinforce its position as the best solution for Non-Human Identity and AI agents security for large enterprises and remain the #1 application on GitHub.

The company plans to expand hiring across engineering, sales, and customer success teams in both US and European markets.

About GitGuardian

GitGuardian is an end-to-end NHI Security platform that empowers software-driven organizations to secure their Non-Human Identities (NHIs) and comply with industry standards. With attackers increasingly targeting NHIs, such as service accounts and applications, GitGuardian integrates Secrets Security and NHI Governance. This dual approach enables the detection of compromised secrets across your dev environments while also managing non-human identities and their secrets’ lifecycles. The platform is the world’s most installed GitHub application and supports over 550+ types of secrets, offers public monitoring for leaked data, and deploys honeytokens for added defense. Trusted by over 600,000 developers, GitGuardian is the choice of leading organizations like Snowflake, ING, BASF, and Bouygues Telecom for robust secrets protection.

For more information, users can visit www.gitguardian.com

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO.

For more information, users can visit www.insightpartners.com

About Quadrille Capital

Quadrille is an independent asset manager that has been financing innovation in Europe and the US for over 25 years. Quadrille invests in high-growth technology companies, and across complementary secondary and primary strategies. The firm manages circa €2bn in assets and has a team of 50 professionals based in Paris, New York, and San Francisco.

For more information, users can visit https://www.quadrillecapital.com/

